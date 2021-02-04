Cougar boys third in CRC tourney

Cross County boys basketball bounced back from a poor shooting performance in the semis of the Crossroads Conference Tournament and took third place in a 62-50 win over McCool Junction on Saturday.
Cross County cruised to a 64-43 win over East Butler in the quarterfinals during a hot shooting night but then went cold late in a 51-36 loss to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. Corey Hollinger had 21 points and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line the next night as Cross County continually pulled away from McCool Junction and begrudgingly accepted third place.
"Honestly, I don’t think we’ve played to our potential the past few weeks. We weren’t playing together and still trying to find a rhythm of a new starting line up. Fortunately, the boys figured it out on Saturday against McCool Junction," coach Jimmy Blex said. "During BDS, we didn’t adjust well, and a lot of that is on me, but we put them on the foul line 24 times, compared to our five free throw attempts."
The new lineup is a result of senior Christian Rystrom returning from a football injury. Rystrom became available after the first of the year and played initially off the bench. As his fitness improved, he was added to the starting lineup.
His combination of physicality, speed and athleticism add even more of those elements to the lineup. But after playing the first third of the season without him, there was an expected adjustment period when he was reinserted into the mix.
That might explain some recent inconsistency, but Blex said that wasn't the case in the loss to BDS that denied the Cougars a chance at a second straight Crossroads title.
BDS led 31-27 at the start of the fourth and eventually put it away at the free throw line. Some of that came late when Cross County was forced to foul, but BDS also earned its foul shots because of a more aggressive approach. The Cougars took 21 3-pointers and made just four.
"We settled for a lot of tough jumpers and 3s throughout the game," blex said. "Obviously, that loss stings in the moment, but BDS wanted it and deserved it more than we did. We just have to learn from the loss, and get better for the last push into subdistrict play."
Lessons were learned quickly when Cross County turned around the next night and consistently put the ball in the hands of Hollinger. The Cougar big man scored six times in the paint and drew five fouls. Haiden Hild and Isaac Noyd joined him in double-figures with 14 points apiece. Cross County shot 24 free throws a day after generating just five.
"The main focus going into Saturday’s McCool Junction game was to just play ball; we needed to show up and play as a group," Blex said. "To the boys credit, they did that. We shared the ball, and got good looks for each other."
Cross County started the tournament in a 21-point win over East Butler that saw Carter Seim finish as the only Cougar above 10 points; he had 16. But he and six other teammates all hit 57% or better from the floor. The Cougars shot 54% on the night.
Noyd's early 3s bury NE Lutheran
Cross County senior Isaac Noyd hit three first quarter 3-pointers, the Cougars scored 22 points over the first eight minutes and were never seriously challenged in a 65-40 home win Tuesday over Nebraska Lutheran
Noyd finished with 16 points and had nine of those on three makes from distance in the first eight minutes. Four other teammates also had three or more points in the first quarter, overwhelming the Knights with offensive balance.
Cross County led 22-10 at the end of the first and built a 20-point, 37-17 advantage at halftime. Hollinger had 12 points and Alex Noyd 11. The Cougars, listed at No. 8 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Prep ratings, improve to 16-3. Cross County is back in action Saturday against 4-13 High Plains.
"The first half was fun to watch. Our kids moved the ball and ran the floor well," Blex said. "It helped Isaac was confident in his shot, and all of those factors created great energy for the group."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.