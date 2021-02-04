Cougar boys third in CRC tourney

That might explain some recent inconsistency, but Blex said that wasn't the case in the loss to BDS that denied the Cougars a chance at a second straight Crossroads title.

BDS led 31-27 at the start of the fourth and eventually put it away at the free throw line. Some of that came late when Cross County was forced to foul, but BDS also earned its foul shots because of a more aggressive approach. The Cougars took 21 3-pointers and made just four.

"We settled for a lot of tough jumpers and 3s throughout the game," blex said. "Obviously, that loss stings in the moment, but BDS wanted it and deserved it more than we did. We just have to learn from the loss, and get better for the last push into subdistrict play."

Lessons were learned quickly when Cross County turned around the next night and consistently put the ball in the hands of Hollinger. The Cougar big man scored six times in the paint and drew five fouls. Haiden Hild and Isaac Noyd joined him in double-figures with 14 points apiece. Cross County shot 24 free throws a day after generating just five.

"The main focus going into Saturday’s McCool Junction game was to just play ball; we needed to show up and play as a group," Blex said. "To the boys credit, they did that. We shared the ball, and got good looks for each other."