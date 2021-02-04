Cougar girls turn up defense for conference title

Cross County girls basketball relied on a crushing defense to raise the Crossroads Conference Tournament title for the second straight season on Saturday in Shelby. The Cougars made another run to the championship and did so by allowing fewer than 10 points in nine of 12 quarters.
Cross County defeated Shelby-Rising City 48-29, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 41-35 and Meridian 40-27. The 13 points Meridian scored in the first quarter of the title game was the highest total Cross County allowed in any quarter during the three-game stretch. The Cougars allowed just 14 more points the rest of the way and celebrated back-to-back titles.
"We like to hang our hat on defense. It's something that's worked on a lot in practice, and while there were stretches in every game where we had some slip-ups and mistakes, the girls do a great job of playing TEAM defense," coach Mitch Boshart said. "They communicate and move well, and our athleticism helps us a lot in trying to make it difficult for the offense.
"All three of the teams we played did a good job of taking care of the ball, and there were some long possessions where our defense had to work hard, but overall, we're pleased with our ability to persevere throughout the tournament."
Cross County set the tone in the opening frame against SRC, allowing just two points. Erica Stratman scored 17 points, Chloe Sandell had 10 and the Cougars had assists on 16 of 19 field goals.
Shelby-Rising City put together 11 points in the second quarter but still trailed by eight at halftime. Cross County then gave up 16 combined points in the second half.
BDS had 11 in the first quarter the next night but Cross County led by a point then extended its advantage for another eight-point halftime gap. The Eagles outscored the Cougars in the second half but by a margin of just two, 17-15.
Stratman had 15 and Cross County hit just 38% of its shots. The Cougars also turned it over 22 times. Twenty-eight rebounds, 24 of those on the defensive end of the floor, held BDS to one-and-done offensive possessions and helped cover up the giveaways. Cross County also earned 20 trips to the foul line and made 14 free throws.
The win set up a rematch of last year's title game. Cross County dominated that one 71-39 thanks to seven made 3-pointers and three players in double-figures. But playing for the third straight night in a row, defense had to again be the focus with heavy legs that led to missed shots on the offensive end.
This time it was Meridian with the lead most of the first half until Shyanne Anderson scored on a layup with under two minutes remaining. Anderson finished with a game-high 16 points and gave her side a lead it wouldn't surrender the rest of the way.
"It's just a great group of girls to coach. Each game provided different points where things weren't going our way," Boshart said. "Our opponents all went on runs, and we had some problems to solve. What stood out to me, was that in those moments, our girls stuck together and talked about what needed to be done."
Cross County led 18-15 at the half then allowed just 12 points combined in the third and fourth quarters. Anderson continued to find driving lanes, and Stratman used her size inside to finish with 14 points. That duo helped the Cougars pull away to a 10-point lead at the start of the fourth.
Unlike the year before when the Cougars dashed any Mustang hopes with an early assault from beyond the arc, it was Meridian cashing in from the perimeter in this one. The Mustangs were 3 of 5 from out there in the first quarter. Cross County then extended its man defense out, and, as Boshart mentioned, picked up the communication and turned the game around. The Cougars trailed 13-4 midway through the first quarter before the defense picked it up.
"Whether it's pregame, halftime, timeouts, or post-game, we have girls coaching each other up, and that's a neat thing to see from my perspective," Boshart said. "I know I can count on girls like Cortlyn (Schafer), Erica, and Jacy (Mentink) to rally the troops when needed. The great thing is that their teammates follow suit because they know that our seniors understand the system and are battle-tested."
Cougars make it eight straight
Cross County followed up back-to-back conference championships with a 54-27 win over Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday. Defense set the tone again. The Cougars allowed just four points in the first quarter and used turnovers to create easy buckets. Cross County forced 24 giveaways on the night.
Stratman had 19 points on 9 of 16 shooting. Josi Noble nearly joined her in double-figures with nine points. Stratman put together a double-double with 13 points.
A 22-4 lead after the first quarter turned into a 34-11 separation at halftime. Stratman reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in the victory.
"We talked a lot about making sure we weren't satisfied with the conference title. We had a day to enjoy it, but then it was back to work on Monday," Boshart said. "You have to be sharp all the time. There are not many teams on our schedule that will fold when we walk in the gym. We know that we have to bring our best effort every game. I thought we did a good job of that for about the first quarter and a half."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.