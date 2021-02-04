Cougar girls turn up defense for conference title

"Whether it's pregame, halftime, timeouts, or post-game, we have girls coaching each other up, and that's a neat thing to see from my perspective," Boshart said. "I know I can count on girls like Cortlyn (Schafer), Erica, and Jacy (Mentink) to rally the troops when needed. The great thing is that their teammates follow suit because they know that our seniors understand the system and are battle-tested."

Cougars make it eight straight

Cross County followed up back-to-back conference championships with a 54-27 win over Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday. Defense set the tone again. The Cougars allowed just four points in the first quarter and used turnovers to create easy buckets. Cross County forced 24 giveaways on the night.

Stratman had 19 points on 9 of 16 shooting. Josi Noble nearly joined her in double-figures with nine points. Stratman put together a double-double with 13 points.

A 22-4 lead after the first quarter turned into a 34-11 separation at halftime. Stratman reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in the victory.