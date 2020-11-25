Cougars proud, but unsatisfied

Cross County football followed up the most successful season in program history with an even better season in 2020. Better that is, except for one detail.

The Cougars reached the state semifinals a year ago for the first time in program history despite starting the year 1-4. Once they found their stride, the year felt destined for Lincoln. The eventual state champion ended the run, but clearly Cross County belonged.

With the amount of returning starters and returning talent, the Cougars figured to be back in the mix for even more in 2020.

This time there was no delayed start - Cross County throttled opponents every week, won all eight of its regular season games by at least 20 points then won three playoff games by 38 or more.

But back in the semifinals the Cougars suffered another season-ending defeat and settled for an 11-1 mark. Cross County was the best its ever been in every significant measure except for that one detail - the season ended at the exact same spot as a year ago.