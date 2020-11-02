Cougars rush for over 500 yards in win

Cross County football rolled to the quarterfinals of the D-1 football playoffs behind 210 rushing yards from senior Isaac Noyd and 207 from sophomore Carter Seim in a 54-16 victory over Cambridge on Friday.

No. 2 Cross County (10-0) led 40-0 over No. 15 Cambridge (4-4) after the first quarter and led 54-0 midway through the third quarter before the Trojans scored two touchdowns at the end of the game.

"I felt like our boys were really locked in from the get go, especially defensively," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "We had our opening drive fall short on a fourth-down pass attempt, but after that answered on the defensive side of the ball.

"Not really many surprises. They did a few things offensively we hadn't seen on tape; however, our boys communicated well and got it figured out. It was good to see the maturity in them. (They) never showed any panic."

In the first quarter, Noyd scored on runs of 72 and 43 yards, Seim rushed for a 61-yard score, Cory Hollinger caught a 10-yard pass from Shayden Lundstrom and Seim scored on a 46-yard run.