Cougars take top-10 battle against rival Bulldogs

OSCEOLA - A highly anticipated rivalry matchup between Cross County and Osceola had higher stakes than normal for both sides on Tuesday night.

The Cougars and Bulldogs came into the contest rated in their respective classes for the the first top-10 battle between the two in at least more than a decade. Both were also looking to get back on track after losses in holiday tournaments.

Behind a 10-0 spurt at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, Cross County grabbed bragging rights for 2021 with a 52-37 win.

The run coincided with the absence of Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney. The Bulldogs' primary ball handler and top offensive weapon picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes left in the third quarter and sat until early in the fourth.

"We were kind of lacking composure in the first half. We put them on the line 12 times and they hit most of those, and (Zelasney) had 16 of his 21 in the first half," Cross County coach Jimmy Blex said. "Once we quit fouling him and made him earn it, that made a difference. We were fortunate to get him into some foul trouble and take advantage with some pressure."