Cougars take top-10 battle against rival Bulldogs

OSCEOLA - A highly anticipated rivalry matchup between Cross County and Osceola had higher stakes than normal for both sides on Tuesday night.
The Cougars and Bulldogs came into the contest rated in their respective classes for the the first top-10 battle between the two in at least more than a decade. Both were also looking to get back on track after losses in holiday tournaments.
Behind a 10-0 spurt at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, Cross County grabbed bragging rights for 2021 with a 52-37 win.
The run coincided with the absence of Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney. The Bulldogs' primary ball handler and top offensive weapon picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes left in the third quarter and sat until early in the fourth.
"We were kind of lacking composure in the first half. We put them on the line 12 times and they hit most of those, and (Zelasney) had 16 of his 21 in the first half," Cross County coach Jimmy Blex said. "Once we quit fouling him and made him earn it, that made a difference. We were fortunate to get him into some foul trouble and take advantage with some pressure."
Zelasney scored eight of his 16 first-half points from the foul line and was the only reliable Bulldog scorer before he was forced to head to the bench. Yet, despite the fact that second-leading scorer Kale Gustafson and other players in orange failed to find any traction, Cross County missed shots around the rim early and was just 2 of 10 in the second quarter.
The Cougars held just an 11-5 lead because of point blank misses in the first quarter then faced a 21-20 halftime deficit when Zelasney scored 13 in the second quarter, hit two 3-pointers and made 7 of 8 at the line.
Tied 26-26 late in the third, Zelasney went to the bench with his fourth personal. Cross County junior Carter Seim scored on a putback and drew a foul for a three-point play, Osceola junior Wyatt Urban made 1 of 2 free throws then the Cougars began to surge.
They forced three turnovers in the final four Bulldog possessions and converted those into five points. Junior Cory Hollinger hit three free throws, Seim scored after a steal and Haiden Hild added another just moments later. A free throw by junior Shayden Lundstrom and another layup by Seim made it 10 straight and build a 39-27 lead.
"I didn't feel like we handled their pressure at all tonight," Osceola coach Jason Zelasney said. "When they sped us up, it really hurt us. We kind of got out of our gameplan. When you get sped up and get out of your gameplan, they take advantage."
Hollinger, Cross County's best weapon at 20 points per game, scored exactly that and had 14 in the second half.
"We came out a little slow at first, got in foul trouble and put them on the line a lot in the first half," Hollinger. "We cleaned that up in the second half and took care of business."
Urban had nine for Osceola but Gustafson, who came in averaging more than 15, was held to just four. Hild had reached double figures just one this season then started off the game with back-to-back 3s and scored 14.
"Haiden stepped up for us; he's a good player," Blex said. "Hopefully he just keeps improving and getting more confident each week. He can do some nice things for us. He's a good shooter. He just needs to be confident in his game. If he can do that, we're going to be a tough team to beat."
Cross County, No. 6 in C-2, is now 9-1 and won back-to-back games after suffering its first loss of the season in a 60-49 Runza Holiday Tournament defeat on Dec. 28.
Osceola, No. 8 in D-2, is 7-2 and has lost two of the last three starting with a 46-43 Mead Holiday Tournament loss to the hosts also on Dec. 28.
"It's a good measuring stick. They're two classes above us and some places have them ranked. It's good for us to see we can compete with anybody," coach Zelasney said. "It's good to find that mindset that, every time we step on the court we can be dangerous if we want to be.
"I'm pleased with the competitiveness. We've just go to clean some stuff up."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.