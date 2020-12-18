 Skip to main content
Cross County Basketball: Hawks no match for Cougars
Isaac Noyd

Cross County senior Isaac Noyd sends a no-look pass to a teammate last week. Noyd led the Cougars with 19 points and five 3-pointers on Thursday.

 Nate Tenopir

Cross County boys and girls basketball picked up two easy road wins against Hampton on Thursday night. For the girls, it was a bounce back from the first loss of the season. For the boys, it was a continuation of a winning streak and an unbeaten mark.

The Cougar girls scored just four points in the second and three in the fourth while suffering a 44-30 loss at Malcolm on Dec. 12. With a focus on better recognizing scoring opportunities, Cross County put together its highest total of the season Thursday in a 63-25 win.

Freshman Shyanne Anderson came off the bench and scored 15 while senior Erica Stratman had 14. Cross County jumped out to a 22-8 lead through the first eight minutes and never trailed the rest of the way.

"A big emphasis after the Malcolm game was getting all of our girls to be more conscious of scoring opportunities," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We played passively on offense on Saturday, but tonight we had guards looking for opportunities to score, and it really got us going."

Cross County hit on 48% of its shots, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and distributed the ball well, piling up 18 assists on 29 made shots.

The Cross County boys improved to 5-0 with a 47-point first half en route to a 62-26 win over Hampton.

It was a 23-10 lead after the first and a 47-15 advantage at halftime. Senior Isaac Noyd scored a team-high 19 points and had 14 in the first quarter included four 3-pointers. Junior post Cory Hollinger was held to single digits (nine points) for the first time this season.

"They played some box-and-1 defense early on Cory, and our guards hit some shots to get them out of it," coach Jimmy Blex said. "We had 11 2-point field goals and 11 3-point field goals, so that was fun to watch."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

