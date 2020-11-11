Cross County volleyball reaches 20 wins for second straight season

Cross County volleyball reached new heights in 2019 when the Cougars won more than 12 matches for the first time in 12 years and went on a 13-match win streak to start the season.

However, the graduation of three seniors meant a reshuffling of rotations. Head coach Autumn Capler anticipated some struggles early on but fully expected her group to find its way and build on a 23-9 campaign.

The Cougars started the season strong with nine wins in 11 matches but had mostly gone untested. Only two of those 11 finished the year with a winning record.

Cross County hit a slump in late September and early October when it lost seven of 10. The Cougars rebounded with 10 in a row including a perfect run to the Crossroads Conference Tournament title

It all came to an end in a familiar spot - the subdistrict championship game. A year after falling to Wahoo Neumann in three, Cross Country was swept by Centennial. Both Neumann and Centennial went on to play in the state tournament.

The Cougars closed the year 22-10.