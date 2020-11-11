Cross County volleyball reaches 20 wins for second straight season

Cross County volleyball reached new heights in 2019 when the Cougars won more than 12 matches for the first time in 12 years and went on a 13-match win streak to start the season.
However, the graduation of three seniors meant a reshuffling of rotations. Head coach Autumn Capler anticipated some struggles early on but fully expected her group to find its way and build on a 23-9 campaign.
The Cougars started the season strong with nine wins in 11 matches but had mostly gone untested. Only two of those 11 finished the year with a winning record.
Cross County hit a slump in late September and early October when it lost seven of 10. The Cougars rebounded with 10 in a row including a perfect run to the Crossroads Conference Tournament title
It all came to an end in a familiar spot - the subdistrict championship game. A year after falling to Wahoo Neumann in three, Cross Country was swept by Centennial. Both Neumann and Centennial went on to play in the state tournament.
The Cougars closed the year 22-10.
"At the beginning of the season, I predicted we would have a slower start just due to a few new girls playing a big varsity role," Capler said. "We were learning a new setter, and I knew that would take time. It took a little more time than I expected, and about midseason we still hadn’t found a flow like I was hoping we would.
"We switched some things around and something clicked and we had a really fun two to three weeks mid to end of October. We were really hoping to get out of subdistricts and take a run at state by getting to the district final, but unfortunately, we fell short."
The conference tournament was the highlight of the season for Capler. Despite overall season success, the Cougars have struggled in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
"For years we’ve had a hard time getting past the first day of our conference tournament and that was a big goal for us this year," she said. "We did just that and played an awesome five-set semifinal round against Exeter Milligan and another awesome five-set match with BDS to win that conference title. That was a super-fun memory for us to take out of this season, especially since we didn’t end the way we wished we would have."
Senior Courtlyn Schafer led Cross County in kills with 372 and digs with 275, freshman Shyanne Anderson served 40 aces and recorded 636 assists and senior Erica Stratman blocked 85 shots.
This was the final season for five seniors - Schaefer, Stratman, Jacy Mentink, Mackenzie Nuttelman and Talia Nienhueser.
"We had a big group of seniors this year that all contributed greatly to our starting lineup," Capler said. "They will definitely be a hard group to replace."
The Cougars will bring back three juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.
"We will be young but we have a lot of athletes with competitive natures in them," Capler said. "I am excited for our future at Cross County."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!