CSG swimmers come to Columbus

City of Columbus' Parks and Recreation coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said she was pleased with how the event went, considering it was the first time Columbus staged the swimming portion of the Cornhusker State Games.

"It went really great for a first year," Eckhardt said. "Like any first-year event, we had some learning experiences and some hiccups, but it's all great notes to take for next year if they'll take us for next year."

Eckhardt said the volunteers were a big reason why Columbus was able to pull off hosting the event.

"The great thing about Columbus is we have a great set of volunteers here in town that show up and support for everything," she said. "It wasn't as hard as it could be because people were willing to help."

The responses from attendees was good according to Eckhardt.

"We got feedback about how the youth event went pretty well," Eckhardt said. "The parents all seemed very happy because their kids were all able to, for the most part, get awards. It was really all-inclusive and really fun."