CSG swimmers come to Columbus

Swimmers from around the state, from age 8 all the way up to 74 descended on Columbus this past Saturday. In a first for the city, Columbus hosted the aquatics portion of the 2021 Cornhusker State Games.
In the youth events, 10 swimmers won at least three races with nine Columbus swimmers earning a gold medal.
Columbus swimmers Bailey Becker, Bennett and Brady Mach, Wyatt Recek, Gavin Alexander, Kyle Chen and Conor Zobel-Stevens each won multiple races. Brandlyn Gentile and Jai Gone both won one event.
On the master's side, 10 swimmers won at least three different events and three Columbus swimmers, Stephanie Dicke, Terry Krepel and Jeff Modde, finished atop the podium.
Dicke won the women's 40-44 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard individual medley. Krepel won the men's 55-59 50-yard and 100-yard breaststroke. Modde won the men's 65-69 50 backstroke and breaststroke.
Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau director Katy McNeil said the event was a success.
"Locally, we had a committee who worked feverishly on logistics and planning to make it a pleasant experience for all," McNeil said. "Like any first time event, we had some hiccups and have made some notes for 2022, but overall the event was a success with over 100 swimmers and more than 40 volunteers making the experience."
City of Columbus' Parks and Recreation coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said she was pleased with how the event went, considering it was the first time Columbus staged the swimming portion of the Cornhusker State Games.
"It went really great for a first year," Eckhardt said. "Like any first-year event, we had some learning experiences and some hiccups, but it's all great notes to take for next year if they'll take us for next year."
Eckhardt said the volunteers were a big reason why Columbus was able to pull off hosting the event.
"The great thing about Columbus is we have a great set of volunteers here in town that show up and support for everything," she said. "It wasn't as hard as it could be because people were willing to help."
The responses from attendees was good according to Eckhardt.
"We got feedback about how the youth event went pretty well," Eckhardt said. "The parents all seemed very happy because their kids were all able to, for the most part, get awards. It was really all-inclusive and really fun."
Some lessons that Eckhardt learned for the future is to make sure people in the community are trained and well-versed in how to use a meet manager computer program and running timing system. Fortunately, people who work with Columbus swim teams assisted.
"It's a little bit more complicated than our small group of volunteers could have anticipated," Eckhardt said. "We were very, very fortunate to have experienced people who have worked with the Columbus Y(MCA) swim team and the high school swim team be able to help us."
McNeil said Columbus is on deck in 2022 to host another round of the swimming event. She also said Columbus will host the horseshoe contest for the Cornhusker State Games.
"We are continuing to promote Columbus and Platte County as a destination for these types of events," McNeil said. "We are centrally located with many amenities available to visitors."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.