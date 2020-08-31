 Skip to main content
D-2 No. 3 Osceola starts season with a 69-36 victory
Osceola Bulldogs

D-2 No. 3 (Lincoln Journal Star) Osceola may be on its own after winning a state title as a co-op with High Plains last year, but the success appears to still be there.

Osceola made quick work of Riverside, listed as a contender by the Lincoln Journal Star, winning 69-36. 

Osceola will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wausa (0-1). Wausa lost to Niobrara/Verdigre 38-30.  

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

