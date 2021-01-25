Defensive adjustment leads to Scotus girls win over Bergan

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball allowed 18 points in the first quarter at Fremont Bergan on Friday then allowed just 18 more the rest of the game in a 44-36 road victory.

The Shamrocks trailed 18-15 following those first eight minutes then took a 22-20 lead into halftime thanks to a defensive switch. That adjustment plus a crucial stretch in the fourth allowed SCC (10-7) to pull away for its second straight win and fourth in the past five games.

"We went to a 2-3 zone after the first quarter because we had a hard time stopping dribble penetration. That was leading to open jump shots and shots at the rim," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Then, in the second half I thought we just ran good offense and got good shots. We were patient."

Back-to-back Bergan 3s tied it 36-36 in the fourth. A Scotus bucket followed by an Ava Kuhl steal and runout gave the Shamrocks the lead back 40-36. SCC then went 7 of 9 from the free throw line and closed it out.

Senior Kamryn Chohon led the team with 13 points and had two first-quarter 3-pointers, fellow senior Camille Pelan had 11 and three makes from distance and junior Kate Maguire scored 10.

