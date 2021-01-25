Delano, Standley unbeaten at UNK

Two Discoverers went unbeaten and Columbus was one tiebreaker away from going 4-1 on Friday at the UNK duals.
Freshman 106-pounder Brenyn Delano won all five of his matches while Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association 170 No. 3 Blayze Standley matched that mark.
Delano won three times by pin, once by major decision and once by forfeit. Standley claimed victories that included three pins, a technical fall and a decision.
The decision, a 5-4 victory over Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West, gave Standley a win over the No. 2 ranked wrestler.
Columbus defeated the Kearney Junior Varsity 56-21, Bellevue West 51-19 and Gretna 45-30. Broken Bow handed CHS a 46-30 loss. Columbus and Wahoo tied 40-40. The Warriors earned the tiebreaker with fewer forfeits.
Injuries, a hurdle for the Discoverers all season, remained so again on Friday. Adrian Bice and Blake Cerny were again held out of the lineup. Junior Levi Bloomquist suffered a shoulder injury and sat out the final three duals.
But while coach Adam Keiswetter would prefer to be full strength, the opportunities that are being seized by inexperienced wrestlers and underclassmen will serve the team well, he said.
"We had to go with the guys we have. The good thing is we have some good depth and we didn't to forfeit any matches until Levi's injury," Keiswetter said. "For the most part, even though we're missing guys, we still have good guys waiting on the depth chart looking for their opportunities."
Columbus started the win over the Kearney JV with four pins in the first five matches, took a 24-3 lead and held a significant advantage the rest of the way. Delano, sophomore Eric Slusarski, sophomore Caydn Kucera and freshman Jaden McFarland sparked the four-pin start.
Alex Korte (pin), Carter Braun (9-2), Bloomquist (pin), Standley (17-2 TF), Rylee Iburg (pin) and Liam Blaser (pin) also secured wins.
Columbus had three of the first four wins against Broken Bow by pinfall but then suffered four straight losses, three of them pins. CHS trailed 24-18 at that point when Bloomquist and Standley pushed the Discoverers back ahead on back-to-back pins. Broken Bow won the last four matches, three by fall, and dashed Columbus hopes for a comeback. Other CHS winners included Delano (pin), Sluarski (pin) and McFarland (pin).
CHS won nine of 14 matches against Bellevue West and scored bonus points in all but one. The Discoverers picked up six pins and two forfeits. Standley's 5-4 win was the biggest of the bunch. Other winners were Delano (forfeit), Kaden Brownlow (pin), McFarland (pin), Korte (pin), Carter Braun (pin), Iburg (pin), Blaser (pin) and Jordan Williams (forfeit).
Columbus and Wahoo split the 14 matches between the two right down the middle. CHS led 40-28 with two matches remaining when Wahoo came up with two pins at 220 and 285 to force the tiebreaker criteria. With Bloomquist out of the lineup at 160, the Warriors were awarded the tiebreaker.
Columbus winners were Delano (19-6 major), Slusarski (pin), Kucera (pin), Korte (pin), Braun (pin), Standley (pin) and Justin Gaston (pin).
CHS won the first four matches against Gretna and never trailed. Delano, Brownlow and Slusarski pinned their foes ahead of an 8-2 win by Kucera and a 21-0 advantage.
Gretna won four of the next five but Columbus still led 27-18. Two Discoverer pins and a forfeit extended the gap to 27 with only two matches remaining. CHS winners after the four already mentioned were Korte (pin), Standly (pin), Iburg (pin) and Blaser (forfeit).
Columbus is back in action Thursday for its final dual of the year at Lincoln North Star.
"Our young guys getting a lot of chances to compete and contributing is the story of the weekend," Keiswetter said. "We'd rather be healthy and winning all of these, but it bodes well for the future. I was impressed with our depth."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.