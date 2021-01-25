Delano, Standley unbeaten at UNK

Two Discoverers went unbeaten and Columbus was one tiebreaker away from going 4-1 on Friday at the UNK duals.

Freshman 106-pounder Brenyn Delano won all five of his matches while Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association 170 No. 3 Blayze Standley matched that mark.

Delano won three times by pin, once by major decision and once by forfeit. Standley claimed victories that included three pins, a technical fall and a decision.

The decision, a 5-4 victory over Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West, gave Standley a win over the No. 2 ranked wrestler.

Columbus defeated the Kearney Junior Varsity 56-21, Bellevue West 51-19 and Gretna 45-30. Broken Bow handed CHS a 46-30 loss. Columbus and Wahoo tied 40-40. The Warriors earned the tiebreaker with fewer forfeits.

Injuries, a hurdle for the Discoverers all season, remained so again on Friday. Adrian Bice and Blake Cerny were again held out of the lineup. Junior Levi Bloomquist suffered a shoulder injury and sat out the final three duals.

But while coach Adam Keiswetter would prefer to be full strength, the opportunities that are being seized by inexperienced wrestlers and underclassmen will serve the team well, he said.