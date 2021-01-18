Depleted Discoverers middle of the HAC

The injury bug hit hard again in the days and hours leading up to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament for Columbus High Wrestling.
This time it was two open weights and four regular wrestlers out of the lineup that the Discoverers had to adjust to in their first-ever HAC tournament. That left Columbus short of challenging for the top spot against a conference that has three teams plus CHS in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class A tournament ratings.
According to coach Adam Keiswetter, Columbus mostly maximized what it could accomplish with a short roster. Blayze Standley became the first-ever Discoverer HAC champion, Columbus had eight medalists overall and was sixth in the team standings.
Lincoln East took the trophy with four gold medalists and five finalists. Kearney was 17 points behind. The Bearcats went 2-2 in title matches. Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest and Grand Island made up the next three, each within 8-15 points of the team ahead of them. Columbus was 32 points back of Grand Island.
"It just seems like everybody is getting hurt. Full strength, we might be able to compete with Lincoln East and Kearney. But with this many injuries and taking sixth place, that almost felt good," Keiswetter said. "We only had 11 guys and one of them didn't wrestle but one match. Hopefully the ones we think could be severe won't be as bad as it seems."
Earlier in the week in a dual at Norfolk, Adrian Bice, Kaden Brownlow, Marcus Beltran and Alex Korte suited up for Columbus. By Saturday, three of those were unavailable, and the fourth, Bice, woke up with lingering issues due to a foot injury and was a late scratch. Drew Loosvelt hasn't seen the mat in a few weeks and Rylee Iburg hasn't wrestled since December.
Blake Cerny started the day with two wins, lost in the semifinals then knocked heads in the consolation semis. He medically forfeited that match and was kept out of the next as a precaution.
Needless to say, Keiswetter is almost afraid to even look at his athletic training staff for fear of more bad news.
Yet, while the team as a whole is certainly frustrated, there were positive moments on Saturday in Lincoln.
Standley's title was chief among those.
"That was pretty cool. He'll go down as the first one ever (from Columbus High) to be a HAC champion," Keiswetter said. "Last year when he won the GNAC, it didn't feel that great. This year, winning the HAC, that's pretty legit. He had some quality opponents. It's a big deal."
Standley rose to the top of the 170-pound podium with a first-period pin, another pin with 15 seconds left in the first period then a 4-3 win in the title match. He defeated Tate Kuchera of Kearney with an escape and a takedown in the first period. He escaped the bottom in the second, allowed an escape in the third then held Kuchera off the rest of the way.
Brenyn Delano was third at 106 pounds with a 2-1 showing and after recovering from a loss in his first match. Delano opened with a 7-0 loss to Hunter Jacobsen of Lincoln Southwest, had a bye into the consolation semifinals, defeated Grand Island's Madden Kontos in a pin then took down Norfolk's Jesse Lewis 4-2. Delano had lost three previous matchups to Lewis, including earlier in the week.
Carter Braun was third at 152, the top tournament finish of his career. He was 4-1 with two pins, a 16-6 major decision and 8-4 victory. His loss was to No. 4 Gage Ferguson of Kearney.
Cerny was sixth at 120, Caydn Kucera took fifth at 126 with a 2-2 performance, Jaden McFarland went 0-2 at 132, Carson Marking was 0-2 at 138, Levi Bloomquist was 3-2 and fourth at 160, Liam Blaser went 2-2 and took fourth at 182, Justin Gaston took fourth at 195 with a 2-2 showing and Jordan Williams was 0-2 at 220.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.