Depleted Discoverers middle of the HAC

Earlier in the week in a dual at Norfolk, Adrian Bice, Kaden Brownlow, Marcus Beltran and Alex Korte suited up for Columbus. By Saturday, three of those were unavailable, and the fourth, Bice, woke up with lingering issues due to a foot injury and was a late scratch. Drew Loosvelt hasn't seen the mat in a few weeks and Rylee Iburg hasn't wrestled since December.

Blake Cerny started the day with two wins, lost in the semifinals then knocked heads in the consolation semis. He medically forfeited that match and was kept out of the next as a precaution.

Needless to say, Keiswetter is almost afraid to even look at his athletic training staff for fear of more bad news.

Yet, while the team as a whole is certainly frustrated, there were positive moments on Saturday in Lincoln.

Standley's title was chief among those.

"That was pretty cool. He'll go down as the first one ever (from Columbus High) to be a HAC champion," Keiswetter said. "Last year when he won the GNAC, it didn't feel that great. This year, winning the HAC, that's pretty legit. He had some quality opponents. It's a big deal."