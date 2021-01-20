Dillon's challenge sparks CHS swimmers

Columbus High swimming coach Alyssa Dillon challenged her team to rethink priorities the other day in practice. With a quote that asks whether or not personal goals are set high enough, she asked the team to reconsider its measure of success.

That consideration might have been the spark Columbus needed to put together a performance at Beatrice that included a new secondary state meet qualifying time and a plethora of new individual bests.

The Discoverers won seven events total but were beaten in points when Beatrice won the other 15 and had the top two spots, and sometimes three, in five events.

Regardless, Dillon saw a response to her challenge.

"On Monday I read the kids a quote that said something on the lines of, 'You can do anything; make sure your dreams are big enough.' So, I presented them with that question. 'Are your goals for this season big enough? Are you dreaming big enough?' I think some of the kids took a second to analyze what their goals are and what they can do to achieve more. I think they really put that into their swims."