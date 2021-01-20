Dillon's challenge sparks CHS swimmers

Columbus High swimming coach Alyssa Dillon challenged her team to rethink priorities the other day in practice. With a quote that asks whether or not personal goals are set high enough, she asked the team to reconsider its measure of success.
That consideration might have been the spark Columbus needed to put together a performance at Beatrice that included a new secondary state meet qualifying time and a plethora of new individual bests.
The Discoverers won seven events total but were beaten in points when Beatrice won the other 15 and had the top two spots, and sometimes three, in five events.
Regardless, Dillon saw a response to her challenge.
"On Monday I read the kids a quote that said something on the lines of, 'You can do anything; make sure your dreams are big enough.' So, I presented them with that question. 'Are your goals for this season big enough? Are you dreaming big enough?' I think some of the kids took a second to analyze what their goals are and what they can do to achieve more. I think they really put that into their swims."
Maddisen Schulz won the girls 200-yard freestyle and posted a secondary state time. She was also second in the 100 backstroke and continues to set a new season best while creeping towards qualification. She and teammates Mary Faltys, Kaira Dallman and Shae Drymon shaved nine seconds from the best 400 free relay time of the season and won the event.
Dallman's splits in the 200 and 400 free relays were the best of anyone on the team. Liz Svators, Jaylyn Spencer, Becca Anderson and Kamryn Jaeger each had season-best times in two events.
Boys winners included Ben Jacobs in the 200 free and 500 free, Josue Mendez in the 100 butterfly, Alex Settje in the 100 breaststroke and the team of Jacobs, Mendez, Jonathan Reiff and Jaden Miller in the 400 free relay.
Settje's breaststroke time was his fastest by two seconds. Mendez and Reiff followed Jacobs in the 200 free for a sweep of the top three spots. Miller was second to Mendez in the butterfly. Columbus dominated the event. His time was nine seconds ahead of third.
Evan Reab and Settje set new personal bests. Jacobs' 500 time was a season best.
Mendez, normally part of the breaststroke, had his lineup of events altered as a means for mental refreshment. The 400 free relay had alterations as well but in a continued attempt to find the right mix.
"After the 100 fly, he got done and said, 'That felt good.' We realized later that his fly and his breast times were the same. I kind of want to keep doing that," Dillon said. "He's kind of enjoying himself, and I like that. We'll put him back in breaststroke when we get closer to conference. But we might continue to have him swim fly a few more times. We'll get that figured out."
At least for Tuesday, the makeup of the team was just right. Jacobs, Reiff, Miller and Medez cut 33 seconds off the best CHS time of the season.
Columbus currently has six secondary state times and one automatic qualifier. Mendez is automatically in for the 100 breast. Secondary times have been achieved by Schulz and Jacobs in the 200 free, Mendez in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Shae Drymon and Dallman both in the 50 free.
"Having only one of the relays qualified is not where I wanted to be. Instead of trying the same relays over and over with the same people, I switched it up," Dillon said. "Those four guys hadn't swam together before, but 33 seconds, that's big."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.