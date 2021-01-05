Discoverer bowling teams knocked out in first round at Sun Valley

Columbus High bowling competed in what's likely to be its largest event of the season on Monday when the Discoverers traveled to Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

The tournament featured 14 teams in boys competition and 13 in the girls' field. Three rounds of qualifying seeded teams for the Baker knock out round. Columbus dropped matches in the first round of both Baker rounds.

For the boys, Columbus dropped head-to-head matches with Fremont and Lincoln Pius X before a win over Millard West. That left the Discoverers qualified sixth. The fell to Grand Island Northwest in the Baker round and were eliminated.

Andrew Beck topped the boys with a 570 series in three games while Colin Jaster's 221 was the high game.

The CHS girls were also 1-2 in the qualifying round, losing to Lexington, defeating Millard South then falling to Fremont. The Discoverers were 10th and eliminated by Papillion-La Vista in the first round of Baker competition.

Madison Henderson's 459 was the best CHS girls series while Zoi Goebel shot the high game at 160.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.