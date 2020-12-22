Discoverer swimming wins 10 at Northeast

Columbus High swimming won 10 events and set 15 new lifetime personal bests for swimmers on Monday in a dual at Lincoln Northeast.

Both teams won five events but the girls never had a top finish below third and avoided any disqualifications. The boys were fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and were DQ'd in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The girls edged out Northeast 87-86 while the boys were 14 points back at 80-66.

Girls winners included the team of Maddisen Schulz, Alexis Haynes, Morgan Johansen and Shae Drymon in the 200 medley relay and Alex Freshour, Kaira Dallman, Haynes and Drymon in the 200 free relay. Individually, Freshour won the 200 individual medley, Drymon took the top spot in the 100 free and Schulz hit the wall first in the 100 back.

Ben Jacobs won the 200 and 500 free, Josue Mendez claimed gold in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke and Josh Nelson took first in the 100 backstroke.

Nelson's 200 IM time was his best ever by two seconds. He shaved four seconds from the 100 back. Freshour's time in the IM was an astonishing seven seconds faster than her previous best mark. Mendez in the 100 breast was joined by two teammates in setting new records. He, Alex Settje and Evan Reab all had personal bests.