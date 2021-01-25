Discoverers face frustrating return to action

Neither side was able to take control early in Saturday's game at Hastings. It remained scoreless for nearly the first three minutes as both teams struggled to take care of the ball.

Columbus only had two field goals but held Hastings to four points and led 8-4. A Tadan Bell 3-pointer was the only CHS field goal of the second quarter as offensive struggles continued. Thanks to the defense it was just a two-point deficit at halftime and a six-point hole at the start of the fourth.

Columbus scored 20 of its points on the night at the free throw line. It had seven of that in the third quarter and six more in the fourth. But while the Discoverers made up for some of their offensive struggles at the charity stripe, so too did the Tigers. They had 19 free throw makes and went to the line 18 times in the fourth. Hastings hit two fourth-quarter 3s then made 13 of its 18 free throws to pull away.

Shooting 2 of 27 from long range would certainly indicate a tendency to settle for jump shots. But Hitchcock said that's also a result of fitness.

His team should be in shape by this point of the season. Instead, injuries have forced fewer players to play more minutes. Then, with a chance to rest up due to more than two weeks off, virus concerns eliminated several practices and took the team out of game shape.