Discoverers face frustrating return to action

Columbus High boys basketball shot the ball well one night, played solid defense the next but still weren't rewarded for its efforts in pair of back-to-back losses Friday and Saturday.
CHS knocked down nine 3-pointers but gave away a seven-point halftime lead in a 48-40 loss to Grand Island at home on Friday. The following night saw Columbus hold Hastings to 16 first-half points and hang with the Tigers through the first three quarters when the hosts finally pulled away in the fourth.
The solid perimeter shooting evaporated and CHS dropped to 0-11 with a 57-40 loss.
Columbus hadn't competed since Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 concerns. That didn't necessarily lead to any rust in terms of performance. But coach Jordan Hitchcock said he could see his teams' legs start to run out of energy on Saturday.
Still, he was again complimentary of a group that continues to do all the right things, and work towards winning while not yet being rewarded.
"We've got good kids. We have growth and effort, and it's not a smooth, uphill trajectory. You take steps forward and you take steps back," Hitchcock said. "We've got to get in shape and we've got to be able to practice. A big chunk of our team went up to the Y(MCA) today and worked. That tells me they're still hungry and they still want to do well and they want to compete and they believe in what we're doing."
Neither side was able to take control early in Saturday's game at Hastings. It remained scoreless for nearly the first three minutes as both teams struggled to take care of the ball.
Columbus only had two field goals but held Hastings to four points and led 8-4. A Tadan Bell 3-pointer was the only CHS field goal of the second quarter as offensive struggles continued. Thanks to the defense it was just a two-point deficit at halftime and a six-point hole at the start of the fourth.
Columbus scored 20 of its points on the night at the free throw line. It had seven of that in the third quarter and six more in the fourth. But while the Discoverers made up for some of their offensive struggles at the charity stripe, so too did the Tigers. They had 19 free throw makes and went to the line 18 times in the fourth. Hastings hit two fourth-quarter 3s then made 13 of its 18 free throws to pull away.
Shooting 2 of 27 from long range would certainly indicate a tendency to settle for jump shots. But Hitchcock said that's also a result of fitness.
His team should be in shape by this point of the season. Instead, injuries have forced fewer players to play more minutes. Then, with a chance to rest up due to more than two weeks off, virus concerns eliminated several practices and took the team out of game shape.
Blake Thompson led CHS with 14 points while Ean Luebbe had 10.
"We didn't execute the things we needed to in our motion offense, and we shot a lot of 3s because we were behind," Hitchcock said. "Offensively, we just didn't play well enough to win."
Finishing, instead of shooting, was the concern Friday.
Columbus hit 9 of 18 from 3-point range and has six of those in the first half. The Discoverers jumped out to a 14-8 first-quarter lead with four made 3s in the first eight minutes and led 22-15 at the break.
But as the perimeter shooting cooled, and few opportunities were created inside the arc, Grand Island began to chip away. It was down to a three-point lead at the start of the fourth. CHS led 39-37 midway through when Grand Island scored 12 straight.
The dagger came when, with the game tied 39-39, Island senior Isaac Traudt scored and was fouled. He converted the free throw and Grand Island led the rest of the way.
Luebbe and Thompson both had three makes from beyond the arc. That duo shared the team-high with 13 points apiece.
Though Columbus was 9 of 18 from long range, the Discoverers were just 3 of 16 from inside the arc.
"Some of it is belief. We've gotten a lot better in the last month, but we haven't played, so our kids don't really know how good they are. That can make a team feel like, 'Are we going to lose again?' instead of, 'We've been there and we've done that,'" Hitchcock said Friday.
"Our skill level has increased, we've gotten better but we've still got a first-year coach, still have first-year everything. We haven't done it, we haven't seen it, so we don't quite know if we're going to believe it yet. When you're in crunch time you've got to know you're going to win, and you've got to know how you're going to do it. We're just not quite there yet."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.