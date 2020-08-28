Discoverers let lead slip late

Rylee Renner had a strong start in Thursday's home game against Omaha Westside, holding the Warriors to one unearned run and two hits through the first four innings.
Columbus (0-5) was up 5-1 after the fourth and appeared to be on its way to its first victory, but Westside (3-4) scored two runs in each of the last three innings to win 7-5.
After only allowing two hits in the first four innings, the Discoverer allowed seven in the final three.
Despite the loss, head coach Kelsey Newman said there were many positives that she saw, including one of the best offensive performances of the season - CHS outhit Westside 12-9. The 12 hits are the most in a game thus far.
"I think we came out guns a blazing," she said. "We were hungry for a win. Our main focus this week was hitting, and I think we definitely did that."
The Discoverers were also more selective, going from 12 strikeouts in the previous game to just two on Thursday.
"I think that says a lot," Newman said. "That's a win for us on that aspect of offense. There's a little couple errors on running that we need to tighten up here. Obviously, we need to make sure, when we have a 5-1 lead, we keep going up from there and not just stay consistent or don't stoop back down."
Newman said she was happy with her team's defensive performance early on, and credits that to the work put in last season and the team unity the Discoverers have displayed.
Columbus scored one in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth. Westside scored one in the second.
Tayler Braun belted a leadoff single to left field in the first CHS bat of the game. She advanced to second on a bunt-and-run, ending up at third. An error on a ground ball brought her across.
Westside scored in the top of the second after two CHS errors to tie the game. Halle Langan blasted a one-out double to put runners on second and third, which lead to Keyln Garrelts and Camille Pelan singling in two runs in the bottom half.
Westside stranded two runners in the top of the third after a strikeout and groundout.
Becca Hazlet kept the Discoverers' offense rolling in the bottom of the inning, hitting a leadoff single. Two errors led to a 4-1 lead.
CHS scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth after Garrelts doubled and scored after a wild pitch and a ground out.
Westside seized momentum in the fifth scoring two runs in each of the reaming innings and halting the Columbus offense.
Westside tied the game on a home run in the top of the sixth. The Warriors captured the lead on a two-run double in the seventh.
Columbus is in action next at the Lincoln East tournament on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
