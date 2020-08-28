Discoverers let lead slip late

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rylee Renner had a strong start in Thursday's home game against Omaha Westside, holding the Warriors to one unearned run and two hits through the first four innings.

Columbus (0-5) was up 5-1 after the fourth and appeared to be on its way to its first victory, but Westside (3-4) scored two runs in each of the last three innings to win 7-5.

After only allowing two hits in the first four innings, the Discoverer allowed seven in the final three.

Despite the loss, head coach Kelsey Newman said there were many positives that she saw, including one of the best offensive performances of the season - CHS outhit Westside 12-9. The 12 hits are the most in a game thus far.

"I think we came out guns a blazing," she said. "We were hungry for a win. Our main focus this week was hitting, and I think we definitely did that."

The Discoverers were also more selective, going from 12 strikeouts in the previous game to just two on Thursday.