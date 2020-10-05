Discoverers miss state by one shot

Just one-stroke is all that stood between Columbus High and a trip to next week's state tournament.
But in a heartbreaking moment for CHS, Papillion-La Vista South edged out the Discoverers 361-362 at the A-4 Girls District Golf Tournament on Friday at Elks Country Club to place third as a team and advance to the state tournament.
The loss was an abrupt and emotional ending to the season, but head coach Anne Robertson said she is proud of the improvement Columbus has made since last year when the Discoverers shot a 407.
"I think when you're this close (it hurts)," Robertson said. "But from a year ago this is phenomenal and it's because of these five right here. They had a chance."
It wasn't all sad news for Columbus High. Junior Jacey Hughes and sophomore Sarah Lasso finished in third and fourth, respectively, earning themselves a spot in the state tournament as individuals.
Hughes shot an 82 and Lasso carded an 83.
Hughes qualified for state last year where she placed 27th with a two-day total of 183. Lasso will be competing in her first state tournament.
Lasso was hoping to make state before the season started and said she felt her confidence rise throughout the day.
"When you're waking up it's like, 'Oh my gosh I just hope I can at least get a good score that I can put myself in a very good place,'" Lasso said. "But, when you keep playing the holes and then you get more comfortable you're like 'Oh wait that's what I do. That's what I shoot.' That makes you relax."
Hughes was grouped with some of the best golfers at the tournament.
"My main focus was to just play my game," Hughes said. "Know my game and accomplish my goals and not worry about my other competitors and just keep my head in the game."
Hughes hopes her experience at the tournament give her an advantage. She said the goal at state is to come home with a medal.
"You kind of know what goes on and what to expect," she said. "But, it's always different competition."
Kaidence Spiegel shot a 98 for 16th and Sarah Massman carded a 99 for 18th. Both have an outside shot at qualifying for state on Class A differential depending on how other district tournaments go.
Josalyn Bice placed 24th at the tournament with a score of 110.
This year's state tournament will start at 9 a.m. on Monday at Norfolk Country Club and will wrap up on Tuesday.
This is the third year in a row that Columbus has sent two golfers to state. The Columbus girls last qualified as a team in 2017.
"Both have worked so hard to achieve this," Robertson said. "It's kind of like all these unknowns that they've been figuring out this year. To make that leap to get there and to play like they've played (is exciting)."
Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a score of 336 after Nicole Kolbas shot a 72 to win the gold medal.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
