Discoverers miss state by one shot

Just one-stroke is all that stood between Columbus High and a trip to next week's state tournament.

But in a heartbreaking moment for CHS, Papillion-La Vista South edged out the Discoverers 361-362 at the A-4 Girls District Golf Tournament on Friday at Elks Country Club to place third as a team and advance to the state tournament.

The loss was an abrupt and emotional ending to the season, but head coach Anne Robertson said she is proud of the improvement Columbus has made since last year when the Discoverers shot a 407.

"I think when you're this close (it hurts)," Robertson said. "But from a year ago this is phenomenal and it's because of these five right here. They had a chance."

It wasn't all sad news for Columbus High. Junior Jacey Hughes and sophomore Sarah Lasso finished in third and fourth, respectively, earning themselves a spot in the state tournament as individuals.

Hughes shot an 82 and Lasso carded an 83.

Hughes qualified for state last year where she placed 27th with a two-day total of 183. Lasso will be competing in her first state tournament.

Lasso was hoping to make state before the season started and said she felt her confidence rise throughout the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}