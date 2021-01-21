 Skip to main content
Discoverers roll over Fremont
Columbus High girls bowling earned another win over Fremont in a girls only dual against the Tigers on Monday in Fremont.

The Discoverers had previously beaten the Tigers in the inaugural program dual against them on Dec. 14 and again in a double dual in Seward on Jan. 9.

CHS won Monday behind high game and high series performances from Madison Henderson. Henderson rolled a 214 game and had a 385 series in the victory.

No team scoring or other scoring was available.

Columbus returns to the lanes Monday at Westbrook against Howells-Dodge, Lexington and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

