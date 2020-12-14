Discoverers sweep Creighton Prep quad

Columbus High wrestling replaced the Nebraska Duals with a quadrangular at Creighton Prep on Saturday and enjoyed the same kind of success it has recently in mid-December.
The Nebraska Duals normally features 20 or more schools and guarantees seven to 10 duals for each over the course of a Friday and Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus. CHS has had tremendous team success at the event, winning the team trophy a year ago.
The Nebraska Duals weren't held this year as a precaution due to the number of athletes and fans in attendance. Instead, CHS went to Omaha and did what it often does at the Nebraska Duals - swept through the competition.
CHS defeated Creighton Prep, Millard North and Papillion-La Vista South with a lineup still not fully intact.
Tanner Kobza is out for the year and putting an end to his wrestling career after a concussion. Liam Blaser was unavailable in recovery for an injury.
"We may not have our strongest lineup to the very, very end. We're a work in progress," Keiswetter said. "We weren't really expecting to win all three, but other teams are experiencing the same things."
Columbus 41, Millard North 41: Columbus winners included Caydn Kucera (120) pounds, Eric Slusarski (132), Alex Korte (152), Levi Bloomquist (160), Blayze Standley (182) and Blake Cerny (113). Justin Gaston at 195 and Brenyn Delano at 106 accepted forfeits.
There were three open weights and 11 head-to-head matches. Columbus won five of those and captured bonus points in five of the six. Kucera (14-0) and Slusarksi (17-3) scored major decision wins while Korte, Bloomquist and Cerny pinned their opponents.
It was a 35-33 Columbus lead when Cerny stepped on the mat for the final match. He took down Millard North's Tanner Clanton and converted that into a first period pin.
Columbus 51, Papio-LV South 27: Kucera, Korte, Standley and Cerny earned their second wins of the day while Drew Loosvelt (170), Delano and Adrian Bice (120) won their first head-to-head matches. South pinned two from Columbus, took a forfeit and won in a 5-3 decision but CHS had pins by Kucera, Korte, Loosvelt, Delano, Cerny and Bice to tip the scales.
Standley won 9-2 and Wyatt Spragg (138) accepted a forfeit. CHS led 12-9 when Korte, Bloomquist, Loosvelt and Standley nearly put the dual out of reach at 33-9. South answered back with two pins and a forfeit but CHS had three straight pins of its own.
Columbus 52, Creighton Prep 24: Bloomquist, Cody Cuba (170), Gaston, Cerny, Bice and Kucera accounted for 34 points on their own in head-to-head wins. Kucera scored a 15-4 major decision while the other five won by pinfall.
Slusarski, Rylee Iburg (182) and Delano put up 18 points on forfeit wins.
Slusarki started the dual with a forfeit win, Prep won the next three on a forfeit, pin and 2-1 decision for a 15-6 lead but two pins and a forfeit gave Columbus the lead for good.
Columbus is 4-1 in dual competition.
"We had some freshmen out there getting their first varsity experience and a few guys that went 0-3; those guys are also getting some experience," Keiswetter said. All things considered, we're happy to come away with three wins."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!