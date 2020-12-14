Discoverers sweep Creighton Prep quad

Columbus High wrestling replaced the Nebraska Duals with a quadrangular at Creighton Prep on Saturday and enjoyed the same kind of success it has recently in mid-December.

The Nebraska Duals normally features 20 or more schools and guarantees seven to 10 duals for each over the course of a Friday and Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus. CHS has had tremendous team success at the event, winning the team trophy a year ago.

The Nebraska Duals weren't held this year as a precaution due to the number of athletes and fans in attendance. Instead, CHS went to Omaha and did what it often does at the Nebraska Duals - swept through the competition.

CHS defeated Creighton Prep, Millard North and Papillion-La Vista South with a lineup still not fully intact.

Tanner Kobza is out for the year and putting an end to his wrestling career after a concussion. Liam Blaser was unavailable in recovery for an injury.