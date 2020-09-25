Discoverers take fourth at Spartan Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High golf beat out eight other teams on Thursday in the last regular season meet of the year at the Spartan Invite at the Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln to finished fourth as a team.

Sarah Lasso and Jacey Hughes led the Discoverers. Both shot an 87 to tie for 10th place.

Sarah Massman and Kaidence Spiegel both shot a 92 to tie for 18th and Mallory Comley carded a 121 for 53rd.

As a team, Columbus shot a 358 - the best team score the Discoverers have shot this year.

The Discoverers will compete in their first HAC conference tournament next Thursday at Norfolk Country Club before hosting the A-4 Districts on Oct. 5 at Elks Country Club.

Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a score of 336 and Nicole Kolbas shot a 70 to lead the individual standings.

Lincoln East finished second, Lincoln Southeast placed third, Kearney took fifth, Lincoln Southwest came in sixth, Millard West shot well enough for seventh, Grand Island finished eighth, Norfolk placed ninth, Bellevue West took 10th, Lincoln Northeast came in 11th and Lincoln North Star finished 12th.