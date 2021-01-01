Discoverers tame Tigers, Patriots too powerful

"A lot of those matches were us making the same error not just once, but two or three or four times," Keiswetter said. "It's frustrating to watch on the sidelines, but it's their career. It's their job to realize what the mistakes are and try to fix them in practice. On the positive side, it gives us things to see on film and work on."

Keiswetter highlighted Cerny in a 7-2 loss against Caleb Coyle, the returning 120-pound state champ. Cerny escaped the bottom to start the second and escaped another takedown before the period was over. Trailing 4-2, he gave up an escape and a takedown in the third.

"It was, in my eyes, the best match of the night, and it was in a losing effort," Keiswetter said. "He wasn't scared. He went out there and he attacked him. All those positions that could have been takedowns, he fought it off and squared up. He was doing the right things."

Hastings was also a returning champion from a year ago.