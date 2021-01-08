Discoverers win 13 at Lincoln High

Columbus High swimming took the top spot in 13 of 22 events between the boys and girls teams and edged out Lincoln High in a road dual on Thursday 160-158.
The girls won eight times and had two double winners while the boys captured five golds and also had two double winners.
The girls were tied 78-78 going into the final event, the 400-yard relay. CHS swept the top two spots and secured the win for the girls. The boys came up just short 78-70.
Shae Drymon and Maddi Schulz won a pair of events with top finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 free for Drymon and the 500 free and 100 back for Schulz. Schulz's time of 5:57.19 is two seconds off of qualifying time for the state meet.
Alex Freshour won the 200 individual medley, Morgan Johansen took the 100 breaststroke and the girls were champs in the 200 medley relay and, as mentioned earlier, the 400 free relay.
The 200 medley relay consisted of Schuylz, Johansen, Drymon and Alexis Haynes. The top 400 free relay team was made up of Mavzuna Rozikov, Kaira Dallman, Freshour and Schulz. The 200 medley relay dropped two seconds and is one second away from a state qualifying time.
Rozikov was also a runner-up in the 200 free and Johansen took silver in the 100 butterfly. Haynes was second in the individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Dallman was second in the 50 free and 100 free, giving CHS the top two spots in all four of those events.
Ben Jacobs and Josue Mendez each won two events for the boys; the 200 free relay also took the top spot.
Jacobs was the champ in the 200 freestyle and the 500 free. Mendez scored wins in the 100 free and 100 breast.
Jacobs' time in the 200 free earned him a secondary qualifying time for Lincoln. Mendez did the same in the 100 free.
The winning 200 free relay consisted of Mendez, Jacobs, Josh Nelson and Jonathan Reiff.
Nelson was the runner-up in the individual medley and the 100 back. Conor Stevens-Zobel was second in the 100 butterfly. Reiff in the 200 and 500 free and Landon Sautter in the 100 free were runner-up and gave the Discoverers the top two spots in those three events.
Columbus achieved 29 new personal records overall. The Discoverers are back in the pool Saturday at the Aquatic Center against South Sioux City at 10:30 a.m.
