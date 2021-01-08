Discoverers win 13 at Lincoln High

Columbus High swimming took the top spot in 13 of 22 events between the boys and girls teams and edged out Lincoln High in a road dual on Thursday 160-158.

The girls won eight times and had two double winners while the boys captured five golds and also had two double winners.

The girls were tied 78-78 going into the final event, the 400-yard relay. CHS swept the top two spots and secured the win for the girls. The boys came up just short 78-70.

Shae Drymon and Maddi Schulz won a pair of events with top finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 free for Drymon and the 500 free and 100 back for Schulz. Schulz's time of 5:57.19 is two seconds off of qualifying time for the state meet.

Alex Freshour won the 200 individual medley, Morgan Johansen took the 100 breaststroke and the girls were champs in the 200 medley relay and, as mentioned earlier, the 400 free relay.

The 200 medley relay consisted of Schuylz, Johansen, Drymon and Alexis Haynes. The top 400 free relay team was made up of Mavzuna Rozikov, Kaira Dallman, Freshour and Schulz. The 200 medley relay dropped two seconds and is one second away from a state qualifying time.