Dominguez hits 100 with gold medal

Lakeview senior Kevin Dominguez had the type of tournament wrestlers can only dream of on Friday night at Ashland-Greenwood. Dominguez achieved a milestone while also ending the night on top of the podium.
Dominguez, wrestling at 132 pounds, went 3-0 with two pins and a decision and took the gold medal while also achieving the 100th win of his career. The win came in the gold medal match - capping a memorable, historic moment for the one-time state qualifier.
Dominguez was one of three Viking champions for a Lakeview squad that was a perfect 3-0 in title matches and finished second to Nebraska City. Seven team members won medals.
"We didn't have a great semifinal round, had fallen into third place, then came back strong and went 7 for 7 in the finals," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Tonight was highlighted by three champs, but the coolest thing was seeing Kevin win his match and get his 100th win."
Lakeview champs included Andon Stenger at 120 pounds, Dominguez and Logan Jaixen at 138.
Dominguez had two second period pins then led Plattsmouth's Dominic Cherek 5-0 in the third when Cherek tried to mount a third-period comeback. Dominguez started with a nearfall but then was reversed and had to fight off his back. He eventually escaped, suffered another takedown, escaped and put away a 10-6 win with a takedown of his own.
Stenger improved to 17-2 with a pin in just 25 seconds then scored another pin in the finals before the end of the first period.
Jaixen is now 18-2 following a tournament that included a first period pin, 13-2 major decision and a 5-2 win over Cameron Schrad of Seward. It was 2-2 after the first on a Jaixen takedown then a Schrad reversal. Jaixen kept Schrad on the mat in the second, scored an escape in the third then hit another takedown to wrap up a 5-2 win.
Third place medals went to Owen Bargen (113), Brock Mahoney (152), Landon Ternus (182) and Austen Smith (195). Each of the four lost in the semifinals but bounced back for a third-place match. Their four wins plus the three champs made Lakeview 7-0 in the final round.
The semifinal round was a tough go of it overall for Lakeview, in addition to those four losses, four others lost.
Bargen won 6-0, was pinned by No. 3 Cash Duncan of Seward then won by two pins. Mahoney won with a pin, lost by pin to 9-1 Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth then won two pins. All four of Ternus' matches included pins. He was defeated in the semis on a pin by Damian Smith of Holdrege before back-to-back pinfall wins. Smith followed the same path, losing by pin to 9-3 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood ahead of two pinfall wins.
"It was kind of an up and down night. We started hot but then had a rough go of it in the semifinals, losing some we were favored in," coach Bargen said. "But I'm really proud of that core group, especially the guys that battled back and finished the night off right in the final round."
