Dominguez hits 100 with gold medal

Stenger improved to 17-2 with a pin in just 25 seconds then scored another pin in the finals before the end of the first period.

Jaixen is now 18-2 following a tournament that included a first period pin, 13-2 major decision and a 5-2 win over Cameron Schrad of Seward. It was 2-2 after the first on a Jaixen takedown then a Schrad reversal. Jaixen kept Schrad on the mat in the second, scored an escape in the third then hit another takedown to wrap up a 5-2 win.

Third place medals went to Owen Bargen (113), Brock Mahoney (152), Landon Ternus (182) and Austen Smith (195). Each of the four lost in the semifinals but bounced back for a third-place match. Their four wins plus the three champs made Lakeview 7-0 in the final round.

The semifinal round was a tough go of it overall for Lakeview, in addition to those four losses, four others lost.

Bargen won 6-0, was pinned by No. 3 Cash Duncan of Seward then won by two pins. Mahoney won with a pin, lost by pin to 9-1 Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth then won two pins. All four of Ternus' matches included pins. He was defeated in the semis on a pin by Damian Smith of Holdrege before back-to-back pinfall wins. Smith followed the same path, losing by pin to 9-3 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood ahead of two pinfall wins.