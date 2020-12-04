Drymon and Mendez swim qualifying times

Columbus high head swim coach Alyssa Dillon wasn't quite ready for the immediate success the Columbus High swim team was going to have on Thursday in a dual at Fremont.
Dillon has a tradition that when one of her swimmers swim a state-qualifying time they hang a plastic fish on a board at the Aquatic Center. What Dillion didn't expect is that she would need to have the board ready after just one meet when Shae Drymon and Josue Mendez both swam secondary qualifying times.
Drymon and Mendez were just part of what was a surprising season debut.
"A lot of our times from our returners are very close to where they ended last year," Dillon said. "That surprised me; especially with COVID and things shutting down, that means less training for the kids. I was expecting a lot of a backslide. So, the fact that we have a lot of kids starting off exactly where we left off is fantastic."
Drymon swam a secondary state qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.11 seconds.
Mendez swam two state secondary times in the 50 freestyle and in the 100 breaststroke. He was only .01 seconds off his best time from last year in the 50-freestyle.
Morgan Johansen placed first in the 100 butterfly, and Julia Davidchik took second.
The girls 200-freestyle placed second and were only three seconds away from a secondary state qualifying time.
On the boys side, Ben Jacobs placed second in the 200 free, and Jonathan Reiff took third. The boys 200 medley relay team, made up of Josh Nelson, Mendez, Jacobs and Reiff placed first.
In the 100 freestyle, Alex Settje, Saul Gomez and Darrin Pelowski all swam personal records.
The 200 free relay of Reiff, Nelson, Jacobs and Mendez finished first. Nelson also placed second in the 100 back.
"This shows that they remember the foundations from last year and we're ready to start pushing harder," Dillion said. "On average, the times I'm seeing are reflective of early February last year. I'm going to be starting some of those workouts and start pushing because if we're already starting out great, we can really amp it up."
Despite secondary qualifying times and multiple other Discoverers having good days, CHS took a loss against Fremont.
Fremont won the boys competition 100-56 and the girls 76-65.
"Losing to Fremont hits a little deep because we split last year," Dillion said. "I was hoping to split this year, or win both. I'm not upset about it because swimming isn't one where you drive for that ultimate win overall. It's definitely not close to where I thought the outcome would be."
Columbus will be competing at the Hastings Invite on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
