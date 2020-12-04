Drymon and Mendez swim qualifying times

Columbus high head swim coach Alyssa Dillon wasn't quite ready for the immediate success the Columbus High swim team was going to have on Thursday in a dual at Fremont.

Dillon has a tradition that when one of her swimmers swim a state-qualifying time they hang a plastic fish on a board at the Aquatic Center. What Dillion didn't expect is that she would need to have the board ready after just one meet when Shae Drymon and Josue Mendez both swam secondary qualifying times.

Drymon and Mendez were just part of what was a surprising season debut.

"A lot of our times from our returners are very close to where they ended last year," Dillon said. "That surprised me; especially with COVID and things shutting down, that means less training for the kids. I was expecting a lot of a backslide. So, the fact that we have a lot of kids starting off exactly where we left off is fantastic."

Drymon swam a secondary state qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.11 seconds.