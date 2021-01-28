Dusters deny Vikings

Holdrege boys basketball bounced Lakeview in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Lakeview. The Dusters converted on 11 3-pointers in a 60-57 victory dictated often by shots from distance.

Lakeview (2-15) led Holdrege (3-11) by three points at halftime before the visitors opened the second half on a 13-2 and seized momentum for good.

"I thought our guys played really hard tonight," head coach Tyler Colvin said. "We did a lot of good things at times offensively, just too many defensive breakdowns. We let too many guys get going for them."

Holdrege led by four points entering the fourth quarter when Eli Osten hit one of his five 3s to close the gap back to one point.

It was back-and-forth through much of the fourth until Holdrege sophomore Jackson Hinrichs hit back-to-back 3s to give the Dusters some breathing room.

Osten answered with another make from the perimeters but the Dusters responded with two quick buckets. He sank two more from beyond the arc and cut the deficit to 58-55 with less than a minute to go.