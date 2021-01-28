Dusters deny Vikings

Holdrege boys basketball bounced Lakeview in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Lakeview. The Dusters converted on 11 3-pointers in a 60-57 victory dictated often by shots from distance.
Lakeview (2-15) led Holdrege (3-11) by three points at halftime before the visitors opened the second half on a 13-2 and seized momentum for good.
"I thought our guys played really hard tonight," head coach Tyler Colvin said. "We did a lot of good things at times offensively, just too many defensive breakdowns. We let too many guys get going for them."
Holdrege led by four points entering the fourth quarter when Eli Osten hit one of his five 3s to close the gap back to one point.
It was back-and-forth through much of the fourth until Holdrege sophomore Jackson Hinrichs hit back-to-back 3s to give the Dusters some breathing room.
Osten answered with another make from the perimeters but the Dusters responded with two quick buckets. He sank two more from beyond the arc and cut the deficit to 58-55 with less than a minute to go.
Holdrege made two free throws to take a 60-55 lead, and Lakeview came up empty on the next trip down the court. Still, the Vikings had no quit. The Dusters missed the front end of a one-and-one, Adam Van Cleave darted to the hoop for a layup and it was quickly back to a three-point separation.
Holdrege gave Lakeview yet another chance on a missed free throw but the Vikings failed to get a shot off before the buzzer.
"Our start to the third quarter just absolutely killed us," Colvin said. "That was probably the difference in the game."
Osten was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 23 points. He went 5 of 10 from behind the arc. Mason Klug and Caleb Tessendorf both scored 10, Kolby Blaser added eight and Van Cleave tallied six.
Lakeview's losing streak sits at eight games with the last victory coming on Dec. 31 against Twin River.
Lakeview will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Aurora against Lexington (3-10) as part of the consolation ladder of the Central Conference Tournament.
"We're just going to watch the film and try to pick out one or two things to really focus on," Colvin said. "They're trying hard, they're giving great effort. We just have to get better at little things defensively, and then offensively, we have to keep working to build confidence and keep finding buckets."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com