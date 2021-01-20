Eagles fly past Lakeview girls

The Lakeview girls took a brief lead after chasing for the first three quarters but came up short when Milford put together the final surge in a 46-41 Eagles win over the Lady Vikes on Tuesday evening.

Lakeview fell behind by double digits out of the gate, cut it to within a possession on a few occasions then jumped ahead late in the third following two solid quarters of defense. A Milford 3-pointer at the start of the fourth broke a 32-32 tie and put the Eagles ahead to stay.

Lakeview had the ball down three with 13.8 seconds remaining then traveled following a timeout while looking to set up a shot beyond the arc. Milford grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws on the other end to close it out.

"They hit their first five 3s of the game when we were in a junk defense to take that away, and a secondary player hit three in a row. So, we were scrambling big, and I was proud of how we didn't panic," coach Monte Jones said. "We adjusted defenses then held them to back-to-back single digit quarters to crawl back into it."

Milford (9-7) doesn't make an unusually high number of 3s per contest but shoots 18 per game, making a 3-point barrage certainly a possibility. The Eagles took 21 on Tuesday and made eight.