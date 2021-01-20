Eagles fly past Lakeview girls

The Lakeview girls took a brief lead after chasing for the first three quarters but came up short when Milford put together the final surge in a 46-41 Eagles win over the Lady Vikes on Tuesday evening.
Lakeview fell behind by double digits out of the gate, cut it to within a possession on a few occasions then jumped ahead late in the third following two solid quarters of defense. A Milford 3-pointer at the start of the fourth broke a 32-32 tie and put the Eagles ahead to stay.
Lakeview had the ball down three with 13.8 seconds remaining then traveled following a timeout while looking to set up a shot beyond the arc. Milford grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws on the other end to close it out.
"They hit their first five 3s of the game when we were in a junk defense to take that away, and a secondary player hit three in a row. So, we were scrambling big, and I was proud of how we didn't panic," coach Monte Jones said. "We adjusted defenses then held them to back-to-back single digit quarters to crawl back into it."
Milford (9-7) doesn't make an unusually high number of 3s per contest but shoots 18 per game, making a 3-point barrage certainly a possibility. The Eagles took 21 on Tuesday and made eight.
Sophomore Kaitlin Kontor leads in that category and hits at 35%. She made three on Tuesday. But it was senior Hannah Kepler and her 5 for 7 performance from deep that sparked Milford early and had Jones making adjustments at the quarter break.
The Eagles led 21-14 after the first eight minutes then bogged down when the Lady Vikes found a way to deny perimeter shots or force more difficult attempts. They cut it to 28-23 at halftime and took their first lead 30-28 on a Resse Janssen banked in 3 with under three minutes left in the third. Lakeview allowed just four points in the third quarter.
It was tied 32-32 at the start of the fourth when Kepler hit her fifth 3 of the game and Milford added a jumper in the lane for the first five points of the fourth.
"We just kept chipping away and chipping away," Jones said. "We put ourselves in position, and then they just made a couple."
Kepler finished with 20 points while Kontor had 11. Janssen led Lakeview with 18 while junior teammate Katee Korte was a perfect 6 for 6 shooting and posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Lakeview fell to 8-7 and is back on the court Friday at Schuyler ahead of next week's Central Conference Tournament.
"Katee is picking up slack, and they have a couple of big girls. So, that was impressive," Jones said. "We're showing flashes. We were up double-figures on Centennial. We're starting to get an identity again. It's good to be there headed into the conference tournament next week."
