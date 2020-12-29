Eagles hand Cougars first loss, CC girls victorious

It was a 27-18 lead at halftime that Milford cut down to five points in the third. Stratman and Josi Noble responded to that run with one of their own.

Stratman had nine of her points in the fourth while Noble scored all six of hers in the fourth.

The Cougars were right at 50% shooting for the night (17 of 24) and hit 5 of 12 from long range (42%). Cross County also had 16 assists to go with 17 field goals.

"Defensively the girls were locked in and assignment sound for most of the night. There's definitely things to clean up on the rebounding end, but they communicated well together coming off the moratorium," coach Mitch Boshart said. "...It was probably our most complete game to date."

The victory moved Cross County into the title game Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Central City against Wood River. Also nicknamed the Eagles, Wood River is 7-1 on the year and rated No. 7 in C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star.