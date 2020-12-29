Eagles hand Cougars first loss, CC girls victorious

Cross County boys basketball saw a 7-0 run to start the season come to an end on a night that included a 3 for 16 performance from long range and 2 turnovers.
Cory Hollinger scored 26 points and hit on 10 of 13 shots but only Carter Seim with 11 joined him in double figures for a Cross County team that tied for its lowest offensive output of the year in a 60-49 Runza Holiday Tournament loss in Central City.
The game was part of an eight-team event that started last week and included a 57-42 win over Superior. The Cross County boys faced Cozad at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday back in Central City for third place.
Scoring by quarter and further details were unavailable.
The Cross County girls moved into the Runza Holiday Tournament championship game thanks to a 48-34 win over Milford - the team's fourth in a row.
Senior Erica Stratman led the way with 21 points on an efficient 9 for 12 shooting night. Stratman was aided by teammates Jacy Mentink, Shyanne Anderson and Cortlyn Schaefer starting off with a hot touch for a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.
It was a 27-18 lead at halftime that Milford cut down to five points in the third. Stratman and Josi Noble responded to that run with one of their own.
Stratman had nine of her points in the fourth while Noble scored all six of hers in the fourth.
The Cougars were right at 50% shooting for the night (17 of 24) and hit 5 of 12 from long range (42%). Cross County also had 16 assists to go with 17 field goals.
"Defensively the girls were locked in and assignment sound for most of the night. There's definitely things to clean up on the rebounding end, but they communicated well together coming off the moratorium," coach Mitch Boshart said. "...It was probably our most complete game to date."
The victory moved Cross County into the title game Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Central City against Wood River. Also nicknamed the Eagles, Wood River is 7-1 on the year and rated No. 7 in C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star.
The lone loss was Dec. 8 in a 55-54 overtime road loss at Hastings Adams Central. Wood River defeated Central City on Tuesday 63-55 but has otherwise won its other games by an average of 30 points. One of those is a 51-40 victory over C-1 No. 9 St. Paul.
"They have some pretty good guards, and a post player that has really had some good games recently," Boshart said. "These holiday tournaments are great opportunities to see new competition. So, our goal is to come out with energy, communicate, and take care of the ball. If we can do those things, we'll give ourselves a chance."
