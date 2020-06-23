Early Wayne offense drops Bank of the Valley to 0-2

DeBoer also scored the mercy rule-run in the fifth when he led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in on a dropped third strike. Hitting in the No. 5 spot, DeBoer was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk. Hagan Miller at No. 3 was 1 for 3 with two driven in and Reid Korth in the cleanup position was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Bank of the Valley's best chance came in the first on a leadoff double by catcher Eric Mustard and a single from shortstop Haustyn Forney. But Forney was picked off at first then Mustard was stranded following a strikeout and a ground out.

Lakeview stranded two runners in the second, one in the third, a two-out walk in the fourth and two more runners in the fifth.

"(Kneifl) has got a lot of different pitches," Johnson said. "He's got three or four different pitches, and he changes his speed. He can locate, and obviously, as a lefty, he's got a good pickoff move at first."

The 0-2 start is similar to a season ago when Bank of the Valley was 1-4 before winning seven straight.