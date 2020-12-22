Eickmeier, Kamrath take podium spots for Scotus at Logan View

A less than full roster for Scotus Central Catholic wrestling produced two medals against a tough field at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invite on Saturday.

The Shamrocks were 11th out of 15 thanks to junior Riley Eickmeier making a run to the final match at 160 pounds and senior Ben Kamrath putting together a 4-1 day for fourth place.

Sophomore Paul Littlefield also won a match at 113 pounds. Scotus was without seniors Grant Neville and Sabastien Fritz, and David DeLeon, who were unavailable for non-COVID related reasons.

"It was a tough tournament all around," coach Tyler Linder said. "Ben wrestled well but lost his second match then because the size of his bracket reached the five-match maximum for the day and had to take a no-contest in the third place match.

"Riley, he just made one little error, but that's what happens when you do. He got rolled through and pinned. He'll look back on that one and learn something from it and be better for it."

Eickmeier is now 11-2 on the season with second and third place medals. He reached the finals on Saturday with two pins and a major decision before Class C No. 6 Carter Springer of Milford defeated him by pin with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.