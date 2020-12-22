Eickmeier, Kamrath take podium spots for Scotus at Logan View

A less than full roster for Scotus Central Catholic wrestling produced two medals against a tough field at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invite on Saturday.
The Shamrocks were 11th out of 15 thanks to junior Riley Eickmeier making a run to the final match at 160 pounds and senior Ben Kamrath putting together a 4-1 day for fourth place.
Sophomore Paul Littlefield also won a match at 113 pounds. Scotus was without seniors Grant Neville and Sabastien Fritz, and David DeLeon, who were unavailable for non-COVID related reasons.
"It was a tough tournament all around," coach Tyler Linder said. "Ben wrestled well but lost his second match then because the size of his bracket reached the five-match maximum for the day and had to take a no-contest in the third place match.
"Riley, he just made one little error, but that's what happens when you do. He got rolled through and pinned. He'll look back on that one and learn something from it and be better for it."
Eickmeier is now 11-2 on the season with second and third place medals. He reached the finals on Saturday with two pins and a major decision before Class C No. 6 Carter Springer of Milford defeated him by pin with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Kamrath is now 12-4 following a pinfall win, 2-0 loss, another pin then decision wins of 7-4 and 3-2. He would have had an opportunity for payback on his loss from earlier in the day before his max was reached. Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central took Kamrath down late in the first period then held onto that slim margin the rest of the way.
Littlefield lost by pin, won a 15-0 technical fall but then lost again by pin.
The tournament was the last event of the year for the Shamrocks. They'll return to the mat Jan. 2 at the Wood River Holiday Duals.
"We haven't gotten as many matches as we normally would. But I'm happy that our wrestlers have been performing the way that we expect them to," Linder said. "Outside of a few instances, we've been unaffected by COVID.
"We've gotten to this point overall healthy as a team. Our kids are a little excited for a break, but there's also a sense of urgency. We've got to get better and get better fast for our conference tournament and our district tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.