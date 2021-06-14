Fackler rides seven winners, favorites 3-12 on opening weekend at Ag Park

Jockey Chris Fackler rode to the front of the standings while four different trainers each had two wins over the weekend as horse racing returned to Columbus Agricultural Park after a one-year hiatus.
Fackler split six wins evenly between Friday and Saturday, winning the first, fourth and fifth on opening night then capturing three straight victories Saturday in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
David C. Anderson, Richard Dean Bliss, Juan Chavez and Chris Coughlin share the lead among trainers with two wins apiece. Of the 15 races held between the two nights, each was won by a different owner.
The handle for bets totaled nearly $140,000 with $80,113 of that made on Friday. Only three favorites found their way to the winners circle. The best winner payout of the weekend was in Friday's eighth race when Heroes Don't Die ridden by Adrian Ramos, trained by Don Young and owned by Timothy Young led the field to the line as a 17-1 longshot.
The top overall payout of the weekend was in Friday's eighth race when Mike Luark rode I'm Lucky owned and trained by Monty Luark to a win in the eight race. At 8-1 plus 10-1 for second place, Hot Blooded Song, and 7-2 for third place, Dream Baby Dream, $1 trifecta bettors earned $3,828.
Overall, Anderson leads in the money after 12 starts, two wins, three seconds and two thirds for a grand total of $13,081.
Six of the 15 races included five or fewer horses, something that Columbus Exposition and Racing member Dan Clarey said the organization is working on addressing in the weeks ahead. The first and fourth race on Friday had just three entries.
"Opening night was good. Typically, opening night and Friday night are always good for us. Saturday night was down a little bit; about what we expected. We're a little disappointed in the horse population," Clarey said. "We only had seven races on Saturday night and we had some short fields. That always hurts attendance and hurts our handle."
In an effort to offset that, Clarey said the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Association will be contributing more prize money to the meet, adding a 10% purse increase to every race across the board.
The top purse Friday of $7,027 was in the first race, a 6-furlong maiden special weight won by Miss Mead (Fackler, Bliss). Saturday's opener also included the highest winner's prize in a purse of $8,280. The $35,000, 6-furlong claiming race was won by Platte Girl (Dakota Wood, Joseph Koziol, Anderson).
Despite the sparse fields, two horses with double-digit odds won on Friday while an 8-1 won both Friday and Saturday.
"They were in Grand Island, and they raced in Omaha," Clarey said about the makeup of the stable in Columbus. "They've been training here since early May, but you lose some. Some go to Iowa to race, and it just cuts into our numbers."
That was most evident in the total handle amount. When the races were last held in August 2019, opening night included a $94,000 handle with Ag Park and off track betting combined. Saturday dipped down to about $65,000.
Regardless of the financial figures, those who were willing to share a few thoughts about returning to the track were positive about the experience.
One particular group of friends were there to celebrate Connie Moon's birthday. Although it was a few months ago, the group thought getting back together outside at one of Columbus' main social events was the best way to celebrate.
"It feels great to be out without a mask," Moon said.
Said Sally Valasak, another race fan enjoying a return to the track: "I like to come out Friday nights. I used to work out here. It's an enjoyable time, I like it. It feels great."
Columbus has eight more race dates for the season. The next two weekends will be Friday through Sunday sessions. Friday and Saturday racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m. The final weekend is July 2 and 3. Racing begins July 3 at 2 p.m.
"Running in June, you think you're going to avoid the hot temperatures, but that didn't happen. It was really hot all week, but it cooled off Friday," Clarey said. "Weather for the racing weekend was beautiful, and it looks like it's going to be really nice this weekend, too. We're looking forward to it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.