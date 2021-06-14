Fackler rides six winners, favorites 3-12 on opening weekend at Ag Park

That was most evident in the total handle amount. When the races were last held in August 2019, opening night included a $94,000 handle with Ag Park and off track betting combined. Saturday dipped down to about $65,000.

Regardless of the financial figures, those who were willing to share a few thoughts about returning to the track were positive about the experience.

One particular group of friends were there to celebrate Connie Moon's birthday. Although it was a few months ago, the group thought getting back together outside at one of Columbus' main social events was the best way to celebrate.

"It feels great to be out without a mask," Moon said.

Said Sally Valasak, another race fan enjoying a return to the track: "I like to come out Friday nights. I used to work out here. It's an enjoyable time, I like it. It feels great."

Columbus has eight more race dates for the season. The next two weekends will be Friday through Sunday sessions. Friday and Saturday racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m. The final weekend is July 2 and 3. Racing begins July 3 at 2 p.m.