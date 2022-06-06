Favorites rule on second weekend at Ag Park

Favorites won four of the seven races over an abbreviated weekend of racing at Columbus Agricultural Park. The full card of five races went off as scheduled on Friday but just two made the gate on Saturday and racing was canceled Sunday due to wet weather and the potential for thunderstorms.

Favorites won the first three races on Friday and took the second race Saturday when potentially severe weather rolled into the area.

Jockey Nathan Haar won three times including back-to-back on Friday in races two and three. Shelby Compton was the only trainer to pick up multiple victories. None of the 84 owners that have had an entry the first two weekends of the season won more than once either Friday or Saturday.

The richest prize of the weekend went to Inewagallikethat owner A.J. Musquiz in Friday's second race in a $7,590 purse for three-year-old and up fillies and mares. Haar took the six-year-old mare from post three, raced to the lead at the quarter pole and held the field off throughout.

Inewagallikthat has run six times in 2022 and finished top three five times including wins March 6 and May 14 at Fonner Park. She was the biggest favorite of the weekend at 1-5 and was the middle of a run of favorite winners that started Friday with DreamBabyDream at 7-10 in the first race and Zyxyz at 11/10 in race three. Ize Discreet Rose capped the weekend at 1-1 in Saturday's second race.

Haar picked up his third win in Saturday's first race on the the back of the most profitable win for betters - the Compton-trained Husker Legacy. At 7-2, Husker Legacy paid $9 to win.

Husker Legacy also ran May 28 in the first race and took third. Those two races gives him a slight lead in winnings for the Ag Park season. Adrian Ramos won with Ize Discreet Rose and continues to lead the jockey standings at eight wins and 14 top threes in 24 rides. Richard Deann Bliss had just one entry over the weekend but continues to top trainer standings at over $18,000 in winnings, four wins and two runners-up. Landis Stables has two wins in two starts, both in the first week of racing, and has a slight lead over Alberto Ibanez in owner winnings.

Ag Park resumes live racing on Friday with post time set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. for Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.