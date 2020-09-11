Fehringers takes fourth at Wahoo Invite

Olivia Fehringer didn't run in the first meet of the season for Scotus Central Catholic, but didn't appear to miss a beat in the Wahoo Invite on Thursday.
The Shamrock senior placed fourth with a time of 20:48 leading Scotus to a fourth-place team finish.
Whitney Klug placed 20th with a 23:04, Emily Ferguson took 21st with a 23:10, Josie Sliva finished 34th with a 25:06, Lily Dohmen placed 49th with a 27:13 and Serena Swiatek ran a 28:21 for 52nd.
The Scotus boys were led by Benjamin Juarez who placed ninth after running a 17:41 to lead the Shamrocks to a third-place team finish.
Michael Gasper placed 11th with a 17:53, Nicholas Schultz took 17th with a 18:04, Rose Thorson finished in 18th with a 18:05, Jude Maguire ran a 18:38 for 30th and Caleb Schumacher placed 32nd with a 18:45.
Lakeview also competed at the Wahoo Invite and was led by Cherish Moore who placed 35th with a 25:06.
Alison Loseke ran a 25:26 for 36th, Grace Hatcher placed 42nd with a 25:50 and Emma Anderson finished 53rd with a 28:24.
Lakeview finished eighth as a team.
Kevin Dominguez led the Viking boys with a time of 19:04 for 39th place.
Angel Rodriguez placed 46th with a 19:33, Simon Janssen finished 53rd with a 19:54, Pablo Tellez took 71st with a 21:32, Oliver Jimenez placed 73rd with a 21:46 and Fabian Racinos finished 74th wit ha 21:48.
Lakeview finished 11th out of 13 teams.
In the girls race, Platteview's Isabel Clarke won the meet with a time of 20:34 and Blair finished first as a team with the fourth, fifth and seventh place runners.
Kaleb Wooten of Plattsmouth won the gold medal for the boys with a 17:00 leading his team to a first-place finish.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!