 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fehringers takes fourth at Wahoo Invite
View Comments

Fehringers takes fourth at Wahoo Invite

{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Fehringer

Scotus junior Olivia Fehringer attempts to keep with the leaders during the cross country state championship last year. Fehringer earned a medal in her first race of the season on Thursday. 

Olivia Fehringer didn't run in the first meet of the season for Scotus Central Catholic, but didn't appear to miss a beat in the Wahoo Invite on Thursday. 

The Shamrock senior placed fourth with a time of 20:48 leading Scotus to a fourth-place team finish. 

Whitney Klug placed 20th with a 23:04, Emily Ferguson took 21st with a 23:10, Josie Sliva finished 34th with a 25:06, Lily Dohmen placed 49th with a 27:13 and Serena Swiatek ran a 28:21 for 52nd. 

The Scotus boys were led by Benjamin Juarez who placed ninth after running a 17:41 to lead the Shamrocks to a third-place team finish. 

Michael Gasper placed 11th with a 17:53, Nicholas Schultz took 17th with a 18:04, Rose Thorson finished in 18th with a 18:05, Jude Maguire ran a 18:38 for 30th and Caleb Schumacher placed 32nd with a 18:45. 

Lakeview also competed at the Wahoo Invite and was led by Cherish Moore who placed 35th with a 25:06. 

Alison Loseke ran a 25:26 for 36th, Grace Hatcher placed 42nd with a 25:50 and Emma Anderson finished 53rd with a 28:24. 

Lakeview finished eighth as a team. 

Kevin Dominguez led the Viking boys with a time of 19:04 for 39th place. 

Angel Rodriguez placed 46th with a 19:33, Simon Janssen finished 53rd with a 19:54, Pablo Tellez took 71st with a 21:32, Oliver Jimenez placed 73rd with a 21:46 and Fabian Racinos finished 74th wit ha 21:48. 

Lakeview finished 11th out of 13 teams. 

In the girls race, Platteview's Isabel Clarke won the meet with a time of 20:34 and Blair finished first as a team with the fourth, fifth and seventh place runners. 

Kaleb Wooten of Plattsmouth won the gold medal for the boys with a 17:00 leading his team to a first-place finish. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Football Friday: Scotus Central Catholic senior Alex Novicki

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News