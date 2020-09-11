Fehringers takes fourth at Wahoo Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Fehringer didn't run in the first meet of the season for Scotus Central Catholic, but didn't appear to miss a beat in the Wahoo Invite on Thursday.

The Shamrock senior placed fourth with a time of 20:48 leading Scotus to a fourth-place team finish.

Whitney Klug placed 20th with a 23:04, Emily Ferguson took 21st with a 23:10, Josie Sliva finished 34th with a 25:06, Lily Dohmen placed 49th with a 27:13 and Serena Swiatek ran a 28:21 for 52nd.

The Scotus boys were led by Benjamin Juarez who placed ninth after running a 17:41 to lead the Shamrocks to a third-place team finish.

Michael Gasper placed 11th with a 17:53, Nicholas Schultz took 17th with a 18:04, Rose Thorson finished in 18th with a 18:05, Jude Maguire ran a 18:38 for 30th and Caleb Schumacher placed 32nd with a 18:45.

Lakeview also competed at the Wahoo Invite and was led by Cherish Moore who placed 35th with a 25:06.

Alison Loseke ran a 25:26 for 36th, Grace Hatcher placed 42nd with a 25:50 and Emma Anderson finished 53rd with a 28:24.

Lakeview finished eighth as a team.

Kevin Dominguez led the Viking boys with a time of 19:04 for 39th place.