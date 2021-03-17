Final boys basketball ratings

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Millard North (27-2);3
2. Bellevue West (25-3);1
3. Creighton Prep (23-3);2
4. Millard West (18-6);8
5. Papillion-LV South (15-10);9
6. Omaha Central (20-6);5
7. Millard South (11-12);-
8. Omaha Westside (17-7);7
9. Papillion-La Vista (16-7);6
10. Lincoln Pius X (18-4);4
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Beatrice (19-6);6
2. Mount Michael (20-4);3
3. Elkhorn (19-8);4
4. Norris (19-3);2
5. Platteview (20-5);5
6. Waverly (16-7);7
7. Omaha Skutt (19-5);1
8. Aurora (16-10);9
9. Omaha Roncalli (12-12);10
10. Northwest (15-8);-
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (26-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (23-3);2
3. Adams Central (26-3);3
4. Omaha Concordia (23-5);7
5. St. Paul (23-3);4
6. Pierce (21-5);9
7. Wahoo (18-7);5
8. Wayne (23-7);10
9. Milford (26-1);6
10. North Bend Central (18-6);8
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (25-4);1
2. Yutan (24-3);2
3. BRLD (20-5);3
4. Hartington CC (20-8);10
5. Freeman (21-5);-
6. Tri County (20-6);-
7. Centennial (17-7);4
8. Bridgeport (23-3);-
9. Sutton (18-8);8
10. Oakland-Craig (17-8);7
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (23-5);2
2. Howells-Dodge (20-9);7
3. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-6);3
4. Burwell (25-2);1
5. Ansley-Litchfield (20-5);4
6. Southern Valley (19-5);10
7. BDS (19-6);6
8. Central Valley (17-7);-