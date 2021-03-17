 Skip to main content
Final boys basketball ratings
Joe Hesse Jacob Sjuts

HLHF coach Joe Hesse, left, and Jacob Sjuts embrace after Hesse put the gold medal around Sjuts' neck for winning the D-1 state championship.

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Millard North (27-2);3

2. Bellevue West (25-3);1

3. Creighton Prep (23-3);2

4. Millard West (18-6);8

5. Papillion-LV South (15-10);9

6. Omaha Central (20-6);5

7. Millard South (11-12);-

8. Omaha Westside (17-7);7

9. Papillion-La Vista (16-7);6

10. Lincoln Pius X (18-4);4

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Beatrice (19-6);6

2. Mount Michael (20-4);3

3. Elkhorn (19-8);4

4. Norris (19-3);2

5. Platteview (20-5);5

6. Waverly (16-7);7

7. Omaha Skutt (19-5);1

8. Aurora (16-10);9

9. Omaha Roncalli (12-12);10

10. Northwest (15-8);-

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Auburn (26-0);1

2. Kearney Catholic (23-3);2

3. Adams Central (26-3);3

4. Omaha Concordia (23-5);7

5. St. Paul (23-3);4

6. Pierce (21-5);9

7. Wahoo (18-7);5

8. Wayne (23-7);10

9. Milford (26-1);6

10. North Bend Central (18-6);8

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (25-4);1

2. Yutan (24-3);2

3. BRLD (20-5);3

4. Hartington CC (20-8);10

5. Freeman (21-5);-

6. Tri County (20-6);-

7. Centennial (17-7);4

8. Bridgeport (23-3);-

9. Sutton (18-8);8

10. Oakland-Craig (17-8);7

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (23-5);2

2. Howells-Dodge (20-9);7

3. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-6);3

4. Burwell (25-2);1

5. Ansley-Litchfield (20-5);4

6. Southern Valley (19-5);10

7. BDS (19-6);6

8. Central Valley (17-7);-

10. Lourdes CC (15-9);8

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (20-7);7

2. Parkview Christian (27-2);1

3. Mullen (23-4);3

4. Humphrey SF (22-5);6

5. St. Mary’s (24-3);2

6. Loomis (22-5);4

7. Wynot (19-8);5

8. Osceola (20-7);8

9. Diller-Odell (13-10);9

10. Paxton (15-10);10 

