First outdoor meet provides encouragement for Warriors

“Kenny has been training hard and is off to a good start,” Carter said.

Austin McCulloch placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (18.57). Carter said he was impressed with McCulloch’s performance even though Lakeview did not having any runners participating in that event.

Carter also liked what he saw from freshman Carlos Carrasco in his first attempt ever in the 300 hurdles.

The boys 400 relay team took second in the event (10:37). In the discus, Daniel Jerez placed third with a distance of 110 feet, 8 inches.

Additionally, the Lady Warriors had three runners in the top four in the 100-meter dash. Cydney Bachman, Carly Wemhoff and Amy Perez took second, third and fourth in the event, respectively, with times of 15.63, 16.03 and 18.45.

Jenny Valora ended up in second in the 400 (1:14.27), while Naomi Mejia took fourth in the same vent (1:22.27). Additionally, Lesly Gonzalez was in sixth place (1:56.86).

Mejia and Gonzalez both competed in the 800, finishing in second and fourth place, respectively (3:23.32 and 4:31.88).