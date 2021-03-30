First outdoor meet provides encouragement for Warriors

Schuyler track and field coaches believe a dual at Lakeview on March 25 was a good indication of some strong results for later this season.
Schuyler athletes won several events and improved marks and times from the previous meet in Seward. This time, the Warriors were outdoors for the first time this aeason.
Girls coach Daniel Wolken said he was impressed with his team’s efforts.
“The meet was of great benefit for my team,” he said. “They had good competition and allowed me to evaluate my team. I was proud of my girls willingness to take on new events, and the effort was a strong indicator of my team's heart.”
Meanwhile, Rick Carter, boys coach and coach of the distance runners, praised Marisol Deanda for shaving 10 seconds off her personal best time in the 3200-meter run. She also came in first place in the event with a time of 12 minutes, 58 seconds.
“Lakeview had no female runners, so Marisol had to really push herself,” Carter said. “She's a really tough runner.”
He also noted Deanda ran the 3200 coming off just finishing the 1600. Still, she also took first in that event (6:07.72).
Meanwhile, for the boys, Kenny Mejia had a pair of first place finishes in the 1600 (5:27.26) and 3200 (11:46.52).
“Kenny has been training hard and is off to a good start,” Carter said.
Austin McCulloch placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (18.57). Carter said he was impressed with McCulloch’s performance even though Lakeview did not having any runners participating in that event.
Carter also liked what he saw from freshman Carlos Carrasco in his first attempt ever in the 300 hurdles.
The boys 400 relay team took second in the event (10:37). In the discus, Daniel Jerez placed third with a distance of 110 feet, 8 inches.
Additionally, the Lady Warriors had three runners in the top four in the 100-meter dash. Cydney Bachman, Carly Wemhoff and Amy Perez took second, third and fourth in the event, respectively, with times of 15.63, 16.03 and 18.45.
Jenny Valora ended up in second in the 400 (1:14.27), while Naomi Mejia took fourth in the same vent (1:22.27). Additionally, Lesly Gonzalez was in sixth place (1:56.86).
Mejia and Gonzalez both competed in the 800, finishing in second and fourth place, respectively (3:23.32 and 4:31.88).
The 400 girls team finished as runners-up in that event (1:09). The 1600 relay girls also took second (4:47.52). In the 3200 relay, the Schuyler girls took first place with a time of 13:30.
Piper Lefdal finished in first place in the triple jump with a distance of 31-7.
Evelyn Guzman took fourth in the discus throw (76-9). She also placed third in the shot put (29-3 and 1/2). Kaley Castillo wasn’t far behind, finishing in fourth (26-6 and 1/2).
Natatlie Yrokoski ended up as the runner-up in the high jump on a top leap of 4-11.
Wolken said the day was good all around with the exception of some “heartaches.” The first being Yrkoski’s injury in the 100-meter hurdles. Wolken said she was leading the race after five hurdles but suffered a “very serious” sprained ankle, preventing her to finish the race.
More bad luck happened in the 300 hurdles as both Desteny Parra and Alexia Martino were injured in that event, Wolken said.
Still, Marino and Parra were able to complete the event, taking third and fourth, respectively (1:09.25 and 1:17.42).
Even with the injuries, Wolken said he liked how the dual turned out.
“I was very pleased with how the meet went and how we performed. I really appreciated the hard work Lakeview put into the meet for us,” Wolken said.
