Five local players invited to Shrine Bowl

Next to Bargen, Frenzen's assistants will include Mike Kayl, the head coach at Gretna, Judson Hall, the head coach at Scottsbluff, Russ Plager, the head coach at Wayne, and Wade McVey, the defensive coordinator at Bellevue West.

"We evaluate what we need, what we're planning offensively and what type of player we want," Frenzen said. "That really hasn't stopped since our season got over. When our season got over in late October, I started watching whatever games I could on Striv of the teams in our area. Once we got the nominations, we started watching film, and we're still watching film to put kids in the right positions to help our team."

Family vacations, reporting for military service and to college programs and other conflicts have caused a few adjustments since Frenzen's staff first had its list. And those alterations have continued into this week. But regardless of the makeup of the team, Frenzen will take the same approach he has for the past two decades.

"We'll try to merge what we do best with what suits our players," he said. "It's no different than coaching high school football - you have a general belief in what you do, but you also want to be sure you're doing things to take advantage of your talent."