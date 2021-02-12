Five local players invited to Shrine Bowl

Five football players in the Telegram/David City Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun coverage area were included in the list of 90 that were announced as selections for the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl in an event last weekend.
As reported by The Telegram in August, Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen will be leading the North Team alongside his defensive coordinator Jeff Bargen. Frenzen hit the 100-win mark this past season and has been leading the Vikings for 20 years.
His roster includes Lakeview's Austen Smith, Columbus High's Trey Kobza, Tommy McEvoy out of Clarkson/Leigh and Aquinas Catholic's Kyle Napier.
The South team, coached by Mark McLaughlin of Platteview, includes Osceola's Kyle Sterup.
The announcements were made in Lincoln where, despite the weather, 46 players were on hand and nearly 150 parents to take in the event.
"It's been a fun year and a fun process. We got to meet some of the kids on Saturday, and they didn't disappoint; great personalities and great kids to be around," Frenzen said. "Even the coaches, I didn't know them very well but getting to know those guys has been a blast.
"It's amazing, in the game of football, how fast a bond you can build with a coaching staff and the kids. That's the real fun part of this process."
Players are nominated by coaches from designated regions to form the rosters. Frenzen and his staff of five other coaches then go over film and make the selections.
Next to Bargen, Frenzen's assistants will include Mike Kayl, the head coach at Gretna, Judson Hall, the head coach at Scottsbluff, Russ Plager, the head coach at Wayne, and Wade McVey, the defensive coordinator at Bellevue West.
"We evaluate what we need, what we're planning offensively and what type of player we want," Frenzen said. "That really hasn't stopped since our season got over. When our season got over in late October, I started watching whatever games I could on Striv of the teams in our area. Once we got the nominations, we started watching film, and we're still watching film to put kids in the right positions to help our team."
Family vacations, reporting for military service and to college programs and other conflicts have caused a few adjustments since Frenzen's staff first had its list. And those alterations have continued into this week. But regardless of the makeup of the team, Frenzen will take the same approach he has for the past two decades.
"We'll try to merge what we do best with what suits our players," he said. "It's no different than coaching high school football - you have a general belief in what you do, but you also want to be sure you're doing things to take advantage of your talent."
When asked who he was most excited to see in action, outside of the local players he knows, Frenzen named nearly a third of his roster. Gannon Gragert, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end from Elkhorn, and Northwest Missouri State commit, was mentioned. Bennington quarterback Kale Bird had over 3,400 yards of combined offense this past fall and drew Frenzen comparisons to Johnny Manziel scrambling and making plays.
Zane Schawang of Waverly rushed for over 1,300 yards, picked off four passes and has a unique name Frenzen said most won't forget. He also expects big things from Gretna's Trevor Marshall, Stanton's Sutton Pohlman and McEvoy. McEvoy was injured early in the season but is progressing to the point where, if cleared by doctors and approved by his future program, Wyoming, Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said to expect him on the field.
Up front, the North team will have its fair share of size. Nolan Gorczyca stands 6-6 and checks in at 285. He's going to Buffalo. Chris Graham of Burke, 6-3 and 280, didn't have a season when OPS decided to forego fall sports. He'll be on Frenzen's roster ahead of playing at Wayne State. Isaac Zatechka, 6-4 260, out of Elkhorn South will play at Missouri as a preferred walk-on.
Defensively, Cooper Taylor (Elkhorn South) and Zephaniah Silvas (Millard North) anchor the front at defensive tackle, Mike Brands, a middle linebacker out of Oakland-Craig, led his team with 87 tackles and Tyler LeClair, Kobza and Napier are expected to have an impact in the secondary.
And of course, one last time coaching one of his own will be special.
"Austen has just had a tough high school career. But, boy, when he's been healthy, he's been as good as anyone we've ever had," Frenzen said. "I'm just excited we get another chance to get him out on the field, run and around and give him a chance to make some plays."
Both coaches challenged the players on Saturday to inform themselves of the purpose of the contest and what the Shriners stand for. Unlike last year when Nebraska and the country were in the early stages of COVID-19, children from Shriners Hospitals will be in Kearney for the "Beyond the Field Experience" that players have taken part in recently.
The Shrine Bowl is June 5 in Kearny at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of UNK.
"I don't think I'm going to have to stray too far from my personality," Frenzen said. "We need to work and get some things done, but we want it to be fun for the kids. You don't play in this game without having that competitive edge and being a winner in one way or another. The guys we have playing and coaching are all guys that want to compete and be on the winning side."
