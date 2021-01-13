 Skip to main content
Five straight pins sends Norfolk over Columbus
Five straight pins sends Norfolk over Columbus

Columbus Discoverers

Norfolk won five straight matches by pin early in Tuesday's dual against Columbus High and seized the momentum for good in a 51-25 Panther win in Norfolk.

Caydn Kucera scored a 10-2 major decision at 126 pounds for the Discoverers to start the night but three of the next five weights included ranked Norfolk wrestlers.

All three won by pin, two teammates did the same and Norfolk never trailed. Columbus won the next three with two pins and an injury forfeit, drawing to within 30-24, but Norfolk won four in a row before Blake Cerny stopped the streak with an 8-2 victory in the final match.

Columbus winners besides Kucera and Cerny included Blayze Standley and Liam Blaser by pin and Justin Gaston by injury forfeit.

The Discoverers return to the mat Saturday in Lincoln for their first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Check back later on Wednesday for more on this story.

