Fleming tops Scotus golfers at Oakland event, CUFCU swept in doubleheader

Golf
Scotus Central Catholic boys golf was one of nine times and Shamrock golfers were five of the 59-player field on Tuesday at the Oakland Golf Club in a Class C semi-state meet.
Though it wasn't a sanctioned event by the NSAA, the two-day tournament was an opportunity for high school golfers to at least play 36 holes of a sport that was taken away in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolan Fleming, shooting an 81 then an 82, led the Scotus contingent in 15th place. Seth VunCannon was one shot back of Fleming, tied for 16th with a 164 total, Nick Fleming shot a 177 and took 30th and Jared Beaver and Drew VunCannon both posted two-day totals of 190 and tied for 39th.
Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic took the individual title with a pair of 74s for a three-shot lead over Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger.
Tylen Jakub of David City Aquinas was in third with a 153 and David City High's Jordan Kracl shot 156 and tied for fourth.
In the team race, hosts Oakland-Craig took a one shot lead into Tuesday but were five strokes worse than Wahoo Neumann on Day 2. The Cavaliers raised the team trophy 657-661.
Baseball
Rallies fall short for CUFCU
The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues allowed big first innings to South Sioux City on Tuesday night and never caught back up in a doubleheader loss.
South Sioux led 4-1 after the first inning of Game 1 en route to an 11-10 win. The visitors scored three in the first inning of Game 2, led 3-2 at the end of one, and swept the night 7-4.
Columbus trailed 10-2 midway through the sixth of Game 1 then plated four in the bottom half and answered a South Sioux run with four more in the bottom of the seventh. CUFCU had the tying run at third and the winning run at second but saw the comeback end with a grounder to second.
CUFCU then trailed by three in its final at bat against South Sioux in Game 2, loaded the bases with two down but again grounded out and took the loss.
