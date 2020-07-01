Fleming tops Scotus golfers at Oakland event, CUFCU swept in doubleheader

Baseball

Rallies fall short for CUFCU

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues allowed big first innings to South Sioux City on Tuesday night and never caught back up in a doubleheader loss.

South Sioux led 4-1 after the first inning of Game 1 en route to an 11-10 win. The visitors scored three in the first inning of Game 2, led 3-2 at the end of one, and swept the night 7-4.

Columbus trailed 10-2 midway through the sixth of Game 1 then plated four in the bottom half and answered a South Sioux run with four more in the bottom of the seventh. CUFCU had the tying run at third and the winning run at second but saw the comeback end with a grounder to second.

CUFCU then trailed by three in its final at bat against South Sioux in Game 2, loaded the bases with two down but again grounded out and took the loss.

Check back later on Wednesday, and in Thursday's print edition, for more on these stories.

