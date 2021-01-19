Flyer boys open Goldenrod with blowout

After three straight losses and a cancellation, to say the Humphrey St. Francis boys were eager to get back on the court would be an understatement.

The Flyers took out some lingering frustration on Nebraska Christian in Monday's 78-47 Goldenrod Conference Tournament opener. St. Francis led by seven at the end of the first quarter then allowed just two points in the second eight minutes and built a 30-13 lead at halftime.

Four Flyers scored in double figures led by Tanner Pfeifer with 21. Austin Leifeld had 14 while Jack Lubischer and Justin Leifeld each had 10.

St. Francis came in 7-3 following consective losses to Wynot in the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament, Howells-Dodge in a Jan. 8 road game and Burwell the next night. A game last Friday against Clarkson/Leigh was called off due to weather conditions.

St. Francis plays Central Valley on Thursday in St. Paul. The winner faces the winner of Burwell and Spalding Academy back in St. Paul in Saturday's championship game.