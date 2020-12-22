Flyer boys tested in Fullerton win

HUMPHREY - The Humphrey Saint Francis boys remained unbeaten but were tested for a full 32 minutes in Saturday's 71-64 home victory over Fullerton.
Saint Francis came in 5-0 to the contest and had won each of the previous five by more than 10 points. Four of those were by more than 20 points and mostly over by halftime.
For all intents and purposes, Flyer wins were usually over by the end of the first quarter. St. Francis typically exploded to big first-quarter leads thanks to points off turnovers then ran away and hid for the next three quarters.
That wasn't the case Saturday when Fullerton held a two-point halftime lead and forced St. Francis into several uncomfortable positions. Timely scoring by Haustny Forney and Justin Leifeld, plus just enough stops at the right time, kept the Flyers perfect on the year and, most importantly, revealed several factors that had not been apparent through the first two weeks of the season.
"I think we've got a lot to work on. I thought we looked tired at times, and we haven't had to play four quarters, and our defense certainly needs to get better, and a lot of that is credit to Fullerton," coach Eric Kessler said. "But we've got a lot to work on, we know that."
Fullerton suffered a 23-point loss to rival Twin River the night before but rather than show any signs of a hangover, the Warriors played like a team desperate for a win.
They led most of the way through the first eight minutes until a Spencer Engel bucket and Austin Leifeld 3 gave St. Francis a 15-14 advantage at the horn. Fullerton seized the lead back late in the second and should have had a bigger advantage before missing fine straight free throws kept the difference at two-points for halftime. Regardless, unlike thus far in the season, St. Francis knew it was in a fight the rest of the way.
Twelve straight points and 14 of the final 17 in the third quarter finally turned the game to the Flyers for good. Senior Haustyn Forney had 10 of his game-high 23 points during that stretch on two 3-pointers, two free throws and a driving layup.
Fullerton cut an eight-point fourth-quarter lead down to two early in the frame before two Justin Leifeld foul shots, a Tanner Pfeifer layup and 3 by Jack Lubischer put the game away.
"Fullerton was the first team this year that bit us in the butt and fought back in the first half," Forney said. "It was a reality check in the first half going into the second half. We definitely have some things to improve on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.