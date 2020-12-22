Flyer boys tested in Fullerton win

HUMPHREY - The Humphrey Saint Francis boys remained unbeaten but were tested for a full 32 minutes in Saturday's 71-64 home victory over Fullerton.

Saint Francis came in 5-0 to the contest and had won each of the previous five by more than 10 points. Four of those were by more than 20 points and mostly over by halftime.

For all intents and purposes, Flyer wins were usually over by the end of the first quarter. St. Francis typically exploded to big first-quarter leads thanks to points off turnovers then ran away and hid for the next three quarters.

That wasn't the case Saturday when Fullerton held a two-point halftime lead and forced St. Francis into several uncomfortable positions. Timely scoring by Haustny Forney and Justin Leifeld, plus just enough stops at the right time, kept the Flyers perfect on the year and, most importantly, revealed several factors that had not been apparent through the first two weeks of the season.

"I think we've got a lot to work on. I thought we looked tired at times, and we haven't had to play four quarters, and our defense certainly needs to get better, and a lot of that is credit to Fullerton," coach Eric Kessler said. "But we've got a lot to work on, we know that."