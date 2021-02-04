Flyer girls unbeaten as season nears conclusion

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball has just three games remaining and a perfect season in sight following two wins in the last week.

The Flyers wrapped up another Goldenrod Tournament championship on Jan. 23 in a 57-16 waxing of Fullerton, and had a week away from competition but didn't show any rust in a pair of blowouts over Lutheran High Northeast and Central Valley.

St. Francis is 17-0 and atop the Journal Star girls prep ratings. Yet, as one could have guessed, those figures mean little to coach Bryan Richmuth and his squad. A program that has played in the title game two of the last three years is appreciative of success, but has bigger things in mind.

"Nothing we talk about," coach Bryan Reichmuth responded by email when asked about an unbeaten season. "We're just playing each game opponent by opponent."

A process that is the epitome of coachspeak, but one that has served St. Francis well. The Flyers have only played one game inside double digits, typically winning by an average margin of 69-33.

That was the case again this past week when St. Francis took down C-2 Lutheran High 70-48. The Flyers started out up 19-3 in that one.