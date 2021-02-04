Flyer girls unbeaten as season nears conclusion

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball has just three games remaining and a perfect season in sight following two wins in the last week.
The Flyers wrapped up another Goldenrod Tournament championship on Jan. 23 in a 57-16 waxing of Fullerton, and had a week away from competition but didn't show any rust in a pair of blowouts over Lutheran High Northeast and Central Valley.
St. Francis is 17-0 and atop the Journal Star girls prep ratings. Yet, as one could have guessed, those figures mean little to coach Bryan Richmuth and his squad. A program that has played in the title game two of the last three years is appreciative of success, but has bigger things in mind.
"Nothing we talk about," coach Bryan Reichmuth responded by email when asked about an unbeaten season. "We're just playing each game opponent by opponent."
A process that is the epitome of coachspeak, but one that has served St. Francis well. The Flyers have only played one game inside double digits, typically winning by an average margin of 69-33.
That was the case again this past week when St. Francis took down C-2 Lutheran High 70-48. The Flyers started out up 19-3 in that one.
Tuesday they built a 23-10 first quarter advantage en route to a 74-34 win over Central Valley.
"Allison (Weidner) and Alissa (Kosch) had really nice games last night," Reichmuth said about the Central Valley win. "They played a box-and-1 on Allison, but she overcame that, and Alissa hit some nice outside shots throughout the game."
Weidner scored 29 on 14 of 20 shooting while Kosch had 16 and three made 3-pointers. Kaylee Stricklin scored 11 and put together a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Four different Flyers were in double figures against Lutheran High. Weidner scored 20, Stricklin, 18, Kosch, 14 and Hannah Baumgart, 10.
"Kaylee had a nice game for us inside. Allison and the other guards were able to find her inside down low," Reichmuth said. "Our defense was good early, but both Emma and Hannah Baumgart hit some early 3s to get us kick-started."
Weidner had 10 assists to go with her 20 points, passing off to teammates, Reichmuth said, when Eagle defenders closed down driving lanes. Weidner was two rebounds away from a triple-double.
St. Francis closes the season at 1-12 Spalding Academy on Saturday, faces 4-15 Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday and 12-5 Elkhorn Valley on Feb 12. The Flyers host the subdistrict tournament Feb. 15-18 with a bracket that includes Elba, Riverside, Spalding Academy and St. Edward.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.