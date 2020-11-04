Flyers aim for a return to the big stage

"We tried to do a lot of the things we did last year, but it just didn't feel right with this year's team," Weidner said. "We finally have kind of figured out our own little things that we have done this year. We've really capitalized on them and I feel like this team has a really good bond this year."

This will be the third trip to the state tournament for the senior class after also going as freshman. But despite the recent familiarity, 2020 feels different than past tournaments.

"I have a little more anxiety," Eisenmenger said. "This is our last year and last time to make a great achievement for this school."

Weidner leads the team in kills this year with 222, or just over three a set. The team's top all-around player admitted to feeling a little pressure headed in.

"I'm excited. There's also a lot of pressure with it because last year we were runner-ups and there's going to be a lot of expectations out of us," Weidner said.