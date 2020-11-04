Flyers aim for a return to the big stage

Humphrey St. Francis came as close as possible to winning its first state volleyball title since 2005 last year when it lost in a five-set thriller to BDS. The Flyers lost 16-14 in the final set after forcing the match the distance with a win in the fourth and saving several set points in the fifth.
The Flyers had all offseason to sit and think about the loss, but whereas last year might have been a magical run to Saturday in Lincoln, the return of much of the roster put the 2020 season in a different perspective.
"There was more pressure," head coach Dean Korus said. "We knew we had a good team coming back. Actually, I think we are better than I thought we were going to be. It was nice to get as far as we did, but right now we want to get back to the state championship,;maybe redeem ourselves."
St. Francis will be led by two seniors at state, Allison Widner and Peighton Eisenmenger. Libero Alissa Kosch is also a senior but will be unavailable for the state tournament.
Starting the season, the Flyers attempted to recreate what worked last year, but quickly realized they would need to play slightly different after losing three seniors.
"We tried to do a lot of the things we did last year, but it just didn't feel right with this year's team," Weidner said. "We finally have kind of figured out our own little things that we have done this year. We've really capitalized on them and I feel like this team has a really good bond this year."
This will be the third trip to the state tournament for the senior class after also going as freshman. But despite the recent familiarity, 2020 feels different than past tournaments.
"I have a little more anxiety," Eisenmenger said. "This is our last year and last time to make a great achievement for this school."
Weidner leads the team in kills this year with 222, or just over three a set. The team's top all-around player admitted to feeling a little pressure headed in.
"I'm excited. There's also a lot of pressure with it because last year we were runner-ups and there's going to be a lot of expectations out of us," Weidner said.
No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (26-2) will play No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) in the first round of the tournament. The two teams have never played each other in the postseason and haven't seen each other since at least 2003. But the schools are rather familiar with one another in other sports seasons.
"I think they're a pretty sound team," Weidner said. "It's a tough first draw, but everyone at state is pretty good. It's whoever brings their 'A' game and it's a good opportunity for us."
The biggest threat on Sacred Heart is junior Erison Vonderschmidt. She leads the team in kills with 297, aces with 47 and blocks with 84.
"Our main goal is to shut her down and make everybody else pick up the slack for them," Korus said.
St. Francis had the goal of maxing it back to Lincoln all year long. According to Korus, that distant focus often backfired.
"There was couple times in the season where I think we overlooked a few people and maybe didn't play up to our potential," he said.
The Flyers learned their lesson and aren't overlooking anyone now.
If St. Francis wins its first match, a likely matchup with No. 1 Diller-Odell (30-1) awaits. Diller-Odell has one and possibly two Division-I players on its roster.
Addison Heidemann is a setter who will join the Iowa State volleyball team next fall as a walk-on. She’s ranked 127th in the nation in the senior class by PrepVolleyball.com.
Her sister, Karli, plays outside hitter and is only a sophomore.
Despite the difficult field, the Flyers are ready to make another run.
"They seem more focused than I do right now for some reason," Korus said.
Another added bit of motivation for the Flyers is the absence of Kosch. She was a key player on the team but will miss the state tournament due to COVID-19.
"I think it would be really exciting to win it for her," Eisenmenger said. "She's still part of the team."
Filling her spot is sophomore Hannah Baumgart. She's served 14 aces and recorded 96 digs in a backup role. Baumgart wore the libero jersey for the first time last week in the district final.
"She's kind of been her backup all year," Korus said. "She's kind of filling her shoes. Maybe not quite as big of shoes as Alissa, but she's really been hustling for us."
She and other new faces in the lineup due to the virus have come together quickly over the past few weeks. Still, those newcomers will likely have to reach another level in Lincoln.
"I feel like we've always gotten there and gotten so close, but then lose right when we're touching it," Eisenmenger said. "This year, to finally get that chance and grab it and go home with a gold medal would be an amazing feeling."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!