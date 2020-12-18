Flyers bring winter to Summerland

"Our defense was really good," Reichmuth said. "The Baumgart girls applied a lot of pressure and Allison has a great sense of anticipation."

The Flyer boys have also had smooth takeoffs thus far. On Thursday, the lead over Summerland was 22-8 through the first eight minutes. The one exception was the last time out in an 18-16 lead over Riverside. In that one, a 27-15 third quarter put it out of reach.

"We got a couple steals early and we are able to turn them into transition baskets, which helped us get off to a good start," coach Eric Kessler said. "Our defense was good throughout the game, and we were able to play a lot of people, which was nice."

Tanner Pfeifer and Justin Leifeld finished in double figures. Pfeifer had 21 points with six rebounds and three steals. Leifeld scored 11, had a double-double with 11 boards and also had three steals.

"We had a week since our last game, so their was a variety of things we have been trying to improve on including our defense," Kessler said. "We will need to continue to improve each game as our schedule is very challenging."

Both Flyer teams are back on the court Saturday against Fullerton. The girls start the action at 3 p.m.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

