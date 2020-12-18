Flyers bring winter to Summerland

Humphrey St. Francis basketball teams returned from a week or more off to the court Thursday at home and showed no signs of rust against Summerland (Clearwater/Ewing/Orchard).
The girls hadn't played since a Dec. 8 win over Hartington-Newcastle in which Allison Weidner tied a school record with 43 points. The boys were last in action Dec. 10 at Riverside in a 77-54 victory. The girls were scheduled that night as well but the game was canceled.
Nine days away from action did little to slow down the Lady Flyers in a 61-24 victory. The boys won in a blowout as well, 54-22.
The girls (4-0) rolled to a 37-point win after a 19-4 start in the first quarter. Weidner had 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals. Junior Kaylee Stricklin had 15 and grabbed eight boards. Senior Alissa Kosch had 12 points.
"Our defense was very effective tonight, and that's how we're getting our quick starts," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "As far as the offense being spread out, this was truly a team effort win on both sides of the court. Emma Baumgart took two charges and Kaylee Stricklin took another."
Other St. Francis starts included 19-2 over Hartington-Newcastle, 35-2 over Heartland Lutheran and 37-5 against Palmer.
Thursday the 15-point first quarter cushion grew to 33-13 at the half.
"Our defense was really good," Reichmuth said. "The Baumgart girls applied a lot of pressure and Allison has a great sense of anticipation."
The Flyer boys have also had smooth takeoffs thus far. On Thursday, the lead over Summerland was 22-8 through the first eight minutes. The one exception was the last time out in an 18-16 lead over Riverside. In that one, a 27-15 third quarter put it out of reach.
"We got a couple steals early and we are able to turn them into transition baskets, which helped us get off to a good start," coach Eric Kessler said. "Our defense was good throughout the game, and we were able to play a lot of people, which was nice."
Tanner Pfeifer and Justin Leifeld finished in double figures. Pfeifer had 21 points with six rebounds and three steals. Leifeld scored 11, had a double-double with 11 boards and also had three steals.
"We had a week since our last game, so their was a variety of things we have been trying to improve on including our defense," Kessler said. "We will need to continue to improve each game as our schedule is very challenging."
Both Flyer teams are back on the court Saturday against Fullerton. The girls start the action at 3 p.m.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
