Flyers dole out more revenge

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball lost just three times last season.

Of course, the state championship game to Wynot is the one that figures prominently in the memory banks. But before the postseason there was also somewhat of an upset loss to Summerland and a defeat at the hands of Norfolk Catholic, a program three classes above HSF.

Nine games into this season, the Flyers have avenged two of those. The second came Tuesday in a 71-46 home win over Norfolk Catholic. St. Francis slammer Summerland 61-24 on Dec. 17.

Wynot was in the same holiday tournament last week but lost in the first round. The Blue Devils are not on the remaining regular season schedule.

However, talk of revenge is reserved for writers and fans, coach Bryan Reichmuth said. The Flyers were mindful of what took place last year, but didn't use payback as a motivation.

"No, nothing in that line of thinking," he said. "We know we are a target on everyone’s schedule, so we have to come prepared every game."