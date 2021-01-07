Flyers dole out more revenge

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball lost just three times last season.
Of course, the state championship game to Wynot is the one that figures prominently in the memory banks. But before the postseason there was also somewhat of an upset loss to Summerland and a defeat at the hands of Norfolk Catholic, a program three classes above HSF.
Nine games into this season, the Flyers have avenged two of those. The second came Tuesday in a 71-46 home win over Norfolk Catholic. St. Francis slammer Summerland 61-24 on Dec. 17.
Wynot was in the same holiday tournament last week but lost in the first round. The Blue Devils are not on the remaining regular season schedule.
However, talk of revenge is reserved for writers and fans, coach Bryan Reichmuth said. The Flyers were mindful of what took place last year, but didn't use payback as a motivation.
"No, nothing in that line of thinking," he said. "We know we are a target on everyone’s schedule, so we have to come prepared every game."
Unlike seven of the previous eight victories, St. Francis didn't have this one sewn up by the end of the first quarter. The Flyers led the Lady Knights 21-17 through the first eight minutes then allowed just four points before halftime and enjoyed a 40-21 advantage. The Flyers continued to outscore the Knights the rest of the way.
Allison Weidner had 33 points, her fourth game above 30 this season and the third in a row. She was one rebound and two steals away from a triple-double.
"Allison had a nice game but some of her opportunities were given to her because of our defensive pressure from other areas," Reichmuth said. "This enabled Allison to make some steals that turned into layups for her."
That pressure was ratcheted up in the crucial second quarter when St. Francis focused its efforts on Norfolk Catholic guards, created turnovers and generated easy buckets.
Junior Kaylee Stricklin with 14 points, and fellow senior Alissa Kosch with 11, joined Weidner in double-digits. St. Francis returns to the court Friday at C-2 Howells-Dodge, plays D-1 Goldenrod Conference foe Burwell at home on Saturday, travels to Pierce on Thursday and plays C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh in Clarkson on Jan. 15.
"We are in the part of our schedule where we play a lot of larger schools," Reichmuth said. "We have got to make sure we are improving every game and staying focused on the game at hand."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.