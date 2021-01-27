Flyers lose in championship to Longhorns

For the second time this month, D-2 No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis (10-4) lost to D-1 No. 1 Burwell (17-0), this time in the final of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament on Saturday.

There was an improvement from the first game. The Flyers lost to the Longhorns, 72-49 on Jan. 9, but only lost 53-50 in the championship game.

Burwell led 14-13 after the first quarter before stretching its lead to 30-21 at halftime.

St. Francis came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and was ahead 38-34 at the end of the third. But Burwell rallied in the fourth and outscored St. Francis 19-12 in the final eight minutes.

Tanner Pfeifer led the Flyers in scoring with 12 points, Justin Leifeld added 10, Jack Lubischer finished with nine, Austin Leifeld scored seven, Haustyn Forney totaled six and Jaden Kosch recorded five.

Leifeld also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.

Burwell junior Carter Mann led all players with 15 points and recorded a double-double after grabbing 12 rebounds.

St. Francis is 10-2 against Burwell since 2014 but has lost the last two to the Longhorns.

Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.