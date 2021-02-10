Flyers run sparks victory

HUMPHREY- Humphrey St. Francis junior Tanner Pfeifer recorded his fourth double-double in the last four games, which included leading the Flyers to a 47-31 on senior night over Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday.

St. Francis (15-4) (D-2 No. 6 (Lincoln Journal Star) went on an 18-2 run between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third to pull away from Aquinas (9-10).

"It's getting stops and getting scores," head coach Eric Kessler said. "We got a few stops and then we were able to convert and kind of relax a little bit. I thought we were pretty patient as well, kind of working the ball and doing the things we wanted to do. Once we got that little separation, it seemed like we got a little bit more relaxed even in the second half. ... It's a good win. They're a really good team."

The Flyers and Monarchs traded field goals in the opening minutes of the game when senior Justin Leifeld finished at the rim to spark an 11-0 run, giving HSF a 13-8 lead after eight minutes.

Aquinas stormed back at the beginning of the second, going on a 7-1 run to take a 15-14 lead after back-to-back 3s. But, another tough finish by Leifled was the start of the 18-2 run, which went into the third quarter and gave the Flyers a 32-17 lead.