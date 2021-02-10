Flyers run sparks victory

HUMPHREY- Humphrey St. Francis junior Tanner Pfeifer recorded his fourth double-double in the last four games, which included leading the Flyers to a 47-31 on senior night over Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday.
St. Francis (15-4) (D-2 No. 6 (Lincoln Journal Star) went on an 18-2 run between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third to pull away from Aquinas (9-10).
"It's getting stops and getting scores," head coach Eric Kessler said. "We got a few stops and then we were able to convert and kind of relax a little bit. I thought we were pretty patient as well, kind of working the ball and doing the things we wanted to do. Once we got that little separation, it seemed like we got a little bit more relaxed even in the second half. ... It's a good win. They're a really good team."
The Flyers and Monarchs traded field goals in the opening minutes of the game when senior Justin Leifeld finished at the rim to spark an 11-0 run, giving HSF a 13-8 lead after eight minutes.
Aquinas stormed back at the beginning of the second, going on a 7-1 run to take a 15-14 lead after back-to-back 3s. But, another tough finish by Leifled was the start of the 18-2 run, which went into the third quarter and gave the Flyers a 32-17 lead.
"You hit a few baskets and then our defense may be played with a little bit more energy," Kessler said. "I thought we did a good job defensively getting some runs going. We had one in the second quarter and one for sure in the third quarter. I was happy with how we played tonight."
The two squads traded buckets the rest of the way with Aquinas never closing the gap.
Pfeifer led the team with 16 points and 12 rebounds, senior Haustyn Forney scored 12, junior Colten Wietfeld added seven, Leifeld finished with six and senior Jack Lubischer, sophomore Jaden Kosch and senior Austin Leifeld all tallied two.
Forney and Pfeifer also both swiped three steals.
St. Francis is 13-4 against Aquinas since 2006 and has won the last six games dating back to February 2016.
St. Francis will play at Shelby-Rising City (10-9) on Saturday. The Flyers have two more regular-season games before subdistricts start on Feb. 23.
Kessler said he feels the team is headed in the right direction going into the final part of the season.
"We're getting there. This is a really tough team to beat," he said. "They're battle-tested in the conference they play. I thought we played well tonight. We're trending in the right direction as we put some wins together."
