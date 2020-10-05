Flyr and Larson place sixth at conference

Seniors Alex Larson and Colin Flyr will hold the distinction of being the first Columbus High tennis players to win a match in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament after going 3-2 on Friday in Lincoln.
Unfortunately for the Discoverers, Larson and Flyr were the only players to earn a victory in the HAC tournament, leading to a ninth-place team finish out of 12.
Flyr and Larson came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed. In the opening round, they faced the No. 10 seed Norfolk comprised of Chase Carter and Gannon Pokorney. The two teams had faced each other once earlier in the year on Sept. 24 in a home dual. Flyr and Larson won the first encounter 9-7.
Friday's encounter backed up the first result with Larson and Flyr winning 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
Flyr and Larson faced the No. 2 seed from Lincoln Southwest with Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer in the quarterfinal and lost 6-3, 6-0.
The Columbus duo was sent to the back draw after the loss but responded with a victory over the No. 8 seed from Lincoln Pius X: Ian Woita and Thomas West. The victory is the third time, Flyr and Larson have defeated a No. 2 doubles team from Pius X this season.
In the consolation semifinals, the senior duo played the No. 6 seed Lincoln High which sported a team of Alex Gable and Caden Connelly. Flyr and Larson defeated the team earlier in the year on Sept. 21 at the Monarch Invite 8-6. This time around, the win wasn't as close with Columbus High winning 8-2, earning a spot in the fifth-place match.
Flyr and Larson ended the day with an 8-5 loss against the No. 5 seed from Lincoln North Star made up of Owen Jensen and Kaden McCoy.
"Colin and Alex did exactly what we expected them to do today," head coach Scott Bethune said. "They won the matches they should have and competed very well against the teams they lost to. It was a good day for them and they showed that they were a top-half team in that division at the HAC."
CHS tennis is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a dual at Norfolk. This will be the last regular-season competition for Columbus High with state starting on Oct. 15 in Lincoln.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
