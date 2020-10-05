Flyr and Larson place sixth at conference

Seniors Alex Larson and Colin Flyr will hold the distinction of being the first Columbus High tennis players to win a match in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament after going 3-2 on Friday in Lincoln.

Unfortunately for the Discoverers, Larson and Flyr were the only players to earn a victory in the HAC tournament, leading to a ninth-place team finish out of 12.

Flyr and Larson came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed. In the opening round, they faced the No. 10 seed Norfolk comprised of Chase Carter and Gannon Pokorney. The two teams had faced each other once earlier in the year on Sept. 24 in a home dual. Flyr and Larson won the first encounter 9-7.

Friday's encounter backed up the first result with Larson and Flyr winning 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Flyr and Larson faced the No. 2 seed from Lincoln Southwest with Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer in the quarterfinal and lost 6-3, 6-0.