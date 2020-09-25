Flyr and Larson score big win against Norfolk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Alex Larson and Colin Flyr were in a tight battle in the No. 2 doubles match against Norfolk on Thursday at home.

The Discoverer pair found themselves down late, but Larson's serving led the Columbus team to a 9-7 win over the duo of Chase Carter and Gannon Pakorney.

"A lot of credit goes to Alex and his service game," head coach Scott Bethune said. "His last three service games of the match were dominant where he did lose many points. This includes the final game of the match. Alex and Colin were up eight to seven with Alex serving. With ice in his veins he stepped up and finished off the match as a senior leader should."

The dual as a whole did not go in Columbus High's favor with the Discoverers losing 7-2.

The only other win for Columbus came in the No. 5 singles spot in which senior Landen Hastreiter defeated Chase Carter 8-2.

"Even though the outcome was not what we wanted, I saw a lot of good things out of my three varsity seniors," Bethune said. "(Landen) played with confidence and hit some great shots, putting himself in good positions to win points. He played very smart and focused - something that is expected out of a varsity senior player. Proud of the way he played."