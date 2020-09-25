Flyr and Larson score big win against Norfolk

Seniors Alex Larson and Colin Flyr were in a tight battle in the No. 2 doubles match against Norfolk on Thursday at home.
The Discoverer pair found themselves down late, but Larson's serving led the Columbus team to a 9-7 win over the duo of Chase Carter and Gannon Pakorney.
"A lot of credit goes to Alex and his service game," head coach Scott Bethune said. "His last three service games of the match were dominant where he did lose many points. This includes the final game of the match. Alex and Colin were up eight to seven with Alex serving. With ice in his veins he stepped up and finished off the match as a senior leader should."
The dual as a whole did not go in Columbus High's favor with the Discoverers losing 7-2.
The only other win for Columbus came in the No. 5 singles spot in which senior Landen Hastreiter defeated Chase Carter 8-2.
"Even though the outcome was not what we wanted, I saw a lot of good things out of my three varsity seniors," Bethune said. "(Landen) played with confidence and hit some great shots, putting himself in good positions to win points. He played very smart and focused - something that is expected out of a varsity senior player. Proud of the way he played."
Flyr also almost made a comeback in his singles match in the No. 3 singles spot. He was down 7-0 but nearly came all the way back before losing 8-6 to Josh Sumner.
"Colin is a competitor and would not let the match end that way," Bethune said. "Even though he lost, Colin showed a lot of the younger teammates watching that if you don't quit, you can always get yourself back in the match and put yourself in a position to win. That is the leadership and mentality that Colin brings to the team."
Sophomore Ted Fehringer lost to Jackson Schwanbeck 8-0, freshman Frank Fehringer lost to Kalen Krohn 8-0, Larson lost to Ethan Mortimer 8-0 and sophomore Bohden Jedlicka lost to Alex Bauer 8-4.
