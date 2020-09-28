Flyr and Larson take first at Hastings Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larson picked up a big victory in a home dual against Norfolk on Thursday. That momentum carried over into Friday at the Hastings tournament where the No. 2 doubles team went 4-0 in pool play before winning the championship match.

The senior duo edged out Kearney 9-8 in the championship final.

In pool play, Flyr and Larson defeated teams from Lincoln Pius X 9-8, Alliance 8-1, Hastings 8-0 and North Platte 8-5.

The No. 1 doubles team of Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka had the second best finish for CHS finishing sixth.

The Discoverer pair went 2-2 in pool play defeating Alliance 8-6 and Hastings 8-0. Losses to Lincoln Pius X and North Platte landed Hastreiter and Jedlicka in the fifth-place match which they lost to Kearney 8-1.

Freshman Frank Fehringer took eighth in the No. 2 singles competition. He went 1-3 in pool play with a victory over Hastings, but suffered losses to Lincoln Pius X, North Platte and Alliance. He faced off against Adams Central in the seventh place match but fell just short.

Junior Ted Fehringer was the No. 1 singles competitor. He finished 10th after falling 8-6 to Adams Central in the ninth-place match.